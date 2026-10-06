Bengaluru, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited has achieved another major milestone in strengthening Bengaluru's transmission network by successfully commissioning a 12-km-long 220 kv multi-circuit transmission line, officials said on Tuesday. 12-km 220 kV multi-circuit transmission line commissioned in Bengaluru: KPTCL

The project has been implemented to provide double LILO connectivity to the existing 220 kV Hoody Manyata Tech Park transmission lines from the cable terminating tower near the Bagalur Road crossing, the KPTCL said in a statement.

It said that development of transmission infrastructure in densely populated urban areas requires careful consideration of space constraints, existing electrical networks, roads and other urban infrastructure.

"For this particular project, the local conditions, technical feasibility and operational requirements were comprehensively assessed before adopting an appropriate engineering design and execution methodology," the KPTCL said.

According to the statement, as part of the project, a portion of the available transmission alignment in the Vidyanagar area was technically utilised to construct the 220 kV multi-circuit transmission line. The solution was specifically designed to suit the technical and site-specific requirements of this project.

Carrying out a high-capacity transmission project amid existing power lines, road traffic, urban infrastructure and restricted working space posed significant technical and operational challenges, it said.

However, KPTCL's engineers, technical personnel and project teams completed the work through meticulous planning, strict safety measures and close coordination among various divisions, it said.

The officials noted that the new transmission system will strengthen Bengaluru's grid capacity and operational reliability, while also improving the transmission network's ability to meet the city's growing power demand.

According to Karnataka Energy Minister K J George, Power demand in Bengaluru is continuously increasing, and the transmission infrastructure must be strengthened accordingly. Every transmission project in an urban area requires a solution based on local conditions, technical feasibility and future system requirements.

"KPTCL has successfully addressed the challenges associated with this project through an appropriate engineering solution, and the successful completion of the project is commendable," he said in the statement.

V Ram Prasath Manohar, Managing Director, KPTCL said that the local conditions and technical requirements of this project were unique. After a comprehensive assessment, a technically feasible design and implementation methodology were adopted.

"Successfully commissioning the 12-km 220 kV multi-circuit transmission line amid existing electrical and urban infrastructure reflects the technical competence, coordination and commitment of our engineers and field teams," he added.

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