Disney leases 1.75 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for ₹2.01 crore monthly rent under 5-year deal

Disney (India) Private Limited has leased 1.75 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru's Bellandur under a five-year agreement with a total rental outgo of ₹128 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack. Disney (India) Private Limited has leased 1.75 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru's Bellandur at a monthly rent of approximately ₹2.01 crore under a five-year agreement. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

The company will pay a monthly rent of approximately ₹2.01 crore for the office space, the documents showed.



The company has taken up six units spread across the sixth and seventh floors of RMZ Ecoworld Series 20, a commercial building located along the Outer Ring Road. The space has been leased from Vismaya Infrastructure Private Limited, the documents showed.

The company has leased four units on the seventh floor and two units on the sixth floor, along with 206 car parking slots. The lease deed was signed on May 21, 2026, the documents showed.

As part of the agreement, Disney India has paid a security deposit of ₹12.07 crore, while the contract provides for a 15% rent escalation every three years.

RMZ Ecoworld Series 20 is part of RMZ's knowledge park campus and comprises three basement levels, a ground floor and 10 upper floors, with a total saleable area of about 12.27 lakh sq ft.

According to the lease documents, Disney (India) Private Limited has leased the premises to support its business operations.

Emails have been sent to RMZ and Disney. The story will be updated if a response is received.

“Disney’s massive 1.75 lakh square feet lease at RMZ Ecoworld reinforces Bengaluru's position as the preferred choice for major multinational operations. This long-term commitment emphasises the ongoing demand for premium office spaces in prime micro-markets like the Outer Ring Road corridor,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder Propstack.

Commercial real estate deals in Bengaluru Netflix, through its subsidiary Line Gatos Advanced Imaging and Visual Effects India LLP, had earlier leased 41,435 sq ft of office space in Hyderabad for a monthly rent of ₹39.36 lakh for five years, marking its second office expansion in India, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

Earlier this year, global technology major Honeywell Technology Solutions Lab Pvt Ltd leased close to 4 lakh sq ft of office space in the Bellandur area of Bengaluru for a total rent of ₹429 crore for a period of seven years, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

Last month, Intuit India Product Development Centre Private Limited, the Indian arm of the US-based financial technology company, had leased nearly 6.31 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for 10 years at a monthly rent of ₹6.13 crore, according to property registration data accessed by Propstack.



The office space has been taken up in Embassy Tech Village’s Blocks 8A, 8B, and 8C. The landlord is Vikas Telecom Private Limited, the document showed. The transaction commenced on June 7, 2025. It spans the ground floor and 10 upper floors, with a total chargeable area of 631,978 sq ft, it showed.

Large office space transactions dominated the commercial real estate sector in Q1 2026, accounting for nearly 65% of total office leasing activity across the country’s top eight cities, with leases for spaces measuring 1 lakh sq ft and above touching 19.5 million sq ft, according to a report by Knight Frank India.



Also Read: 1 lakh sq ft office space deals dominate commercial leasing at 19.5 msf; Bengaluru leads demand

Bengaluru emerged as the top market for large office transactions during the quarter, recording 7 million sq ft of leasing activity in spaces above 100,000 sq ft. Large office deals accounted for 77% of the city’s total office leasing volume of 9.2 million sq ft in Q1 2026, it showed.

Also Read: Airbnb leases 46,437 sq ft for GCC at DLF Cybercity Gurugram for ₹61.5 lakh monthly rent