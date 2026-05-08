Boston Scientific leases 1.3 lakh sq ft office space in Pune for over 86 lakh monthly rent

Boston Scientific, through its Indian arm Boston Scientific Technology and Engineering Services Private Limited, has leased over 1.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune for a monthly rent of ₹86.58 lakh for 9.6 years, according to lease documents accessed by Propstack. The office space is located in Wakad, Pune.

Boston Scientific has leased over 1.3 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune for ₹ 86.58 lakh monthly rent under a 9.6-year lease, according to documents accessed by Propstack. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pexels )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The company has leased 1,30,682 sq ft across the sixth and seventh floors in Wakad, Pune, the document showed.

The property is owned by Wakad Realty Private Limited. The lease commenced on April 1, 2026, and is for 9.6 years. The transaction includes a rental rate of ₹66.25 per sq ft per month. The company will also pay a security deposit of ₹3.9 crore, the document showed.

As part of the lease terms, the rent will increase by 15% every three years. The agreement further grants Boston Scientific a hard option to lease the eighth floor of the building until March 2027, it showed.

The company will start paying rent from October 1, 2026, after the rent-free fit-out period ends. During the fit-out period, the tenant will not have to pay rent, maintenance (CAM) charges, or parking fees, the document mentioned.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Boston Scientific will have a five-year lock-in period from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031, during which the company cannot terminate the lease agreement, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Boston Scientific will have a five-year lock-in period from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031, during which the company cannot terminate the lease agreement, it said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The company has also been allotted 130 car parking slots and 260 two-wheeler parking spaces as part of the lease agreement. The company will pay ₹3,500 per month for each car parking slot and ₹1,750 per month for each two-wheeler parking slot, with parking charges set to increase by 15% every three years from the lease commencement date, it showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company has also been allotted 130 car parking slots and 260 two-wheeler parking spaces as part of the lease agreement. The company will pay ₹3,500 per month for each car parking slot and ₹1,750 per month for each two-wheeler parking slot, with parking charges set to increase by 15% every three years from the lease commencement date, it showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A list of questions has been sent to Boston Scientific and Wakad Realty. The story will be updated once a response is received. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A list of questions has been sent to Boston Scientific and Wakad Realty. The story will be updated once a response is received. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Mortgage Technology leases 1.93 lakh sq ft space for GCC in Pune's Magarpatta Cyber City for a total rent of ₹217 cr Previous transactions in Pune {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Mortgage Technology leases 1.93 lakh sq ft space for GCC in Pune's Magarpatta Cyber City for a total rent of ₹217 cr Previous transactions in Pune {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In March 2026, Welspun Enterprises Ltd had leased 4.5 lakh sq ft of commercial office space in Radius IT Park in Pune's Hinjewadi for over ₹82 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

According to the documents, the space was leased for 5 years, commencing on April 1, 2026, and expiring on March 31, 2031. The documents show that the space was leased from Indo Global Soft Solutions and Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Recently, Maersk Global Service Centres (India) Pvt Ltd leased 1.93 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune for 10 years at a monthly rent of ₹1.45 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

BMW also expanded its Pune footprint by leasing an additional 1.35 lakh sq ft logistics facility from ESR Pune Industrial Park Private Limited at a monthly rent of ₹53.19 lakh for a tenure of 7 years and 5 months, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Maersk leases about 2 lakh sq ft office space in Kharadi in Pune for ₹1.45 cr monthly rent

In November 2025, Nice Interactive Solutions India Private Limited leased around 1.63 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune’s Hinjewadi area for a total rent of over ₹44 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

US-based Mortgage Technology's Indian subsidiary, ICE MT India Private Limited, leased 1.93 lakh sq ft of office space in Pune's Magarpatta Cyber City to set up its Global Capability Centre (GCC) for a total rent of ₹217 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The space was leased from Axis Max Life Insurance Limited for nine years, according to the documents. The company took space measuring 1.54 lakh sq ft of carpet area and 1.93 lakh sq ft of chargeable area in Tower S3, Magarpatta Cybercity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON