BPTP Group to invest 3000 crore to develop new luxury housing project in Gurugram

ByHT Real Estate News
Feb 20, 2025 10:29 PM IST

Delhi-NCR real estate market: BPTP to develop new luxury housing project on Gurugram's Dwarka Expressway. The project will comprise 2 and 3 BHK units

Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer BPTP will invest around 3000 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram, the company said in a statement on February 20.

BPTP will invest around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3000 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram
BPTP will invest around 3000 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram

It said that it has launched a luxury residential project 'BPTP Amstoria Verti-Greens' in Sector 102, Gurugram, on the Dwarka Expressway. The project will come up in three phases. The first phase has received RERA approval, it said.

The units comprise 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with sizes ranging from 1600 sq. ft. to 2400 sq. ft. The first phase is expected to include 885 housing units, the company said.

The project is being developed over a prime 12.05 acre land parcel on the main Dwarka Expressway. The company has estimated an investment of 3,000 crore for all the phases of this project and a topline of 6,500 crore, the company said.

BPTP has launched this project at 19,000 per sq ft. In the first phase, the company is developing 855 units, the company said.

“BPTP Amstoria Verti-Greens is a testament to our commitment to sustainable holistic living and impeccable product design. The integration of vertical gardens and premium amenities within the towers makes this product a truly unique development. We look forward to cultivating a thriving, vibrant community at Amstoria Verti-Greens,” said Amaan Chawla, president, BPTP Limited.

