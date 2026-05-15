Brigade Group’s flexible workspace arm BuzzWorks forays into Mysuru, plans expansion across Bengaluru and Chennai
Brigade Group’s BuzzWorks has entered Mysuru with a 1.3 lakh sq ft Grade-A workspace and plans further expansion in Bengaluru and Chennai in FY27
Brigade Group’s managed office and co-working arm, BuzzWorks, has forayed into Mysuru with the launch of a 1.3 lakh sq ft Grade-A managed workspace centre at Brigade Vantage on Vinoba Road, the company said in a statement.
The new centre will comprise more than 500 seats and aims to cater to rising demand from global capability centres (GCCs), startups and enterprise clients seeking premium managed office spaces in tier-II cities.
Brigade Vantage commercial campus, which integrates modern, enterprise-ready infrastructure with design elements inspired by Mysuru’s rich cultural heritage, ensuring the workspace feels deeply rooted in its local environment, the company said.
Siddharth Verma, business head at BuzzWorks, said the company sees significant potential in tier-II markets as corporates increasingly look beyond major metros for expansion. According to him, enterprises now expect the same infrastructure, compliance, and workplace experience standards in smaller cities as are available in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and other established office hubs.
Also Read: Brigade Group’s BuzzWorks marks Hyderabad foray with 25,000 square feet office space
Expansion planned across Bengaluru and Chennai
Alongside its Mysuru entry, BuzzWorks announced multiple upcoming expansions across Bengaluru and Chennai as part of its broader growth strategy for FY27.
In Bengaluru, the company plans to expand its presence at Brigade Tech Gardens in Whitefield and launch a new facility at Brigade Elysium in Varthur. BuzzWorks is also scaling up operations within the World Trade Centre campus at Brigade Gateway in Rajajinagar amid sustained demand for managed office spaces.
The company said its overall growth has crossed 100% compared to the previous financial year, and it aims to double its portfolio during the current fiscal year.
Beyond Karnataka, BuzzWorks is also entering Chennai with a new facility at Brigade Tech Boulevard. The company said the move aims to leverage Chennai’s growing GCC ecosystem, particularly in the BFSI and automotive engineering sectors.
Also Read: Brigade Group’s flexible workspace arm BuzzWorks signs 24,000 sq ft workspace with Infor India in Hyderabad
Previous expansions
Earlier, the company entered the Hyderabad market with a 25,000-square-foot space at Auro Orbit in Hitec City.
Brigade Group ventured into the flexible office spaces with 'BuzzWorks' in 2019. “BuzzWorks aims to create 10,000 seats in its ready-to-move-in premium workspaces and custom-built managed offices across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.
“We see growing demand for flexible workspaces, and BuzzWorks has been well-received. Our goal is to reach 1 lakh seats by the end of this decade,” Nirupa Shankar, Joint Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited, told HT.com in April 2025.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, Brigade Group was established in 1986 and has since developed many landmark buildings across cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gift City, Gujarat, and Thiruvananthapuram. The brand has delivered projects across segments, including residential, commercial, retail and hospitality.
Brigade Group has completed more than 300 buildings, amounting to over 90 million square feet of developed space.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More