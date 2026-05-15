Brigade Group’s flexible workspace arm BuzzWorks forays into Mysuru, plans expansion across Bengaluru and Chennai

Brigade Group’s managed office and co-working arm, BuzzWorks, has forayed into Mysuru with the launch of a 1.3 lakh sq ft Grade-A managed workspace centre at Brigade Vantage on Vinoba Road, the company said in a statement. Brigade Group’s BuzzWorks has entered Mysuru with a 1.3 lakh sq ft Grade-A managed workspace at Brigade Vantage on Vinoba Road. (Photo for representational purposes) (File Photo)

The new centre will comprise more than 500 seats and aims to cater to rising demand from global capability centres (GCCs), startups and enterprise clients seeking premium managed office spaces in tier-II cities.

Brigade Vantage commercial campus, which integrates modern, enterprise-ready infrastructure with design elements inspired by Mysuru’s rich cultural heritage, ensuring the workspace feels deeply rooted in its local environment, the company said.

Siddharth Verma, business head at BuzzWorks, said the company sees significant potential in tier-II markets as corporates increasingly look beyond major metros for expansion. According to him, enterprises now expect the same infrastructure, compliance, and workplace experience standards in smaller cities as are available in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and other established office hubs.

Also Read: Brigade Group’s BuzzWorks marks Hyderabad foray with 25,000 square feet office space

Expansion planned across Bengaluru and Chennai Alongside its Mysuru entry, BuzzWorks announced multiple upcoming expansions across Bengaluru and Chennai as part of its broader growth strategy for FY27.

In Bengaluru, the company plans to expand its presence at Brigade Tech Gardens in Whitefield and launch a new facility at Brigade Elysium in Varthur. BuzzWorks is also scaling up operations within the World Trade Centre campus at Brigade Gateway in Rajajinagar amid sustained demand for managed office spaces.

The company said its overall growth has crossed 100% compared to the previous financial year, and it aims to double its portfolio during the current fiscal year.

Beyond Karnataka, BuzzWorks is also entering Chennai with a new facility at Brigade Tech Boulevard. The company said the move aims to leverage Chennai’s growing GCC ecosystem, particularly in the BFSI and automotive engineering sectors.

Also Read: Brigade Group’s flexible workspace arm BuzzWorks signs 24,000 sq ft workspace with Infor India in Hyderabad

Previous expansions Earlier, the company entered the Hyderabad market with a 25,000-square-foot space at Auro Orbit in Hitec City.

Brigade Group ventured into the flexible office spaces with 'BuzzWorks' in 2019. “BuzzWorks aims to create 10,000 seats in its ready-to-move-in premium workspaces and custom-built managed offices across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

“We see growing demand for flexible workspaces, and BuzzWorks has been well-received. Our goal is to reach 1 lakh seats by the end of this decade,” Nirupa Shankar, Joint Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited, told HT.com in April 2025.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Brigade Group was established in 1986 and has since developed many landmark buildings across cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gift City, Gujarat, and Thiruvananthapuram. The brand has delivered projects across segments, including residential, commercial, retail and hospitality.

Brigade Group has completed more than 300 buildings, amounting to over 90 million square feet of developed space.