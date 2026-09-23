Brookfield India’s REIT arm acquires four office units in Mumbai’s Powai for 75 crore

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust’s arm, Kairos Properties, announced the acquisition of office units across two floors of the Delphi building in Mumbai’s Powai area for ₹75.2 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust’s arm, Kairos Properties, announced the acquisition of office units across two floors of the Delphi building in Mumbai’s Powai area for ₹75.2 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deal will raise Kairos’ ownership in the property from 80% to 86% on a gross leased area basis, with completion expected in Q3 FY27, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"We wish to inform that Kairos has signed Agreement for Sale with unrelated third party, on September 22, 2026, for purchase of units 501 to 503 and 601 to 604, in 5th and 6th floors in Delphi building (Wing C) (“Condo Units”) situated at Hiranandani Gardens, forming part of a larger township at Powai, Mumbai (“Downtown Powai”), for a total cash consideration of ₹752 million," the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Pursuant to the above acquisition of Condo Units, ownership of Kairos in the Delphi building (Wing A, B and C) will increase from 80% to 86% on a gross leased area basis. The above acquisition of Condo Units is expected to be completed within Q3 FY2027," the regulatory filing said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Maharashtra housing societies submit more than 5,000 suggestions on draft bylaws Brookfield plans Asia's largest GCC in Powai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Maharashtra housing societies submit more than 5,000 suggestions on draft bylaws Brookfield plans Asia's largest GCC in Powai {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In 2025, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that global asset manager ₹9,000 crore">Brookfield is set to invest around ₹9,000 crore to create a global capability centre (GCC) facility in the state.

Fadnavis said a formal agreement for the GCC, which will create a total of 45,000 jobs, will be signed in due course, pointing out that the government and Brookfield have zeroed in on a plan in discussions, PTI reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Later, the company said in a statement that it plans to invest over ₹9000 crore to build a 2 million sq ft global capability centre (GCC) in Mumbai’s Powai, a project slated to become Asia’s largest GCC for a multinational bank.

The project spans six acres in suburban Powai and will include the construction of a "lettable area" of 20 lakh sq ft by 2029, the statement said. adding that the government and Brookfield have zeroed in on a plan during

The facility will be the largest in Asia. Brookfield has signed a 20-year lease with a multinational bank, and the entire power requirement for the GCC will be met through green sources.

Also Read: Mumbai’s new trophy asset: Forget penthouses, why the ultra-rich are buying entire luxury towers

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“It will further strengthen Mumbai’s position as a premier hub for global capability centres. In 2024, Brookfield had commissioned a similar build-to-suit tower in Pune, Maharashtra for the GCC of a large financial services corporate,” the statement had said.