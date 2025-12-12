Edit Profile
    Brookfield to invest over ₹9000 crore to build Asia’s largest GCC in Mumbai’s Powai

    Mumbai real estate: Brookfield to invest over 9,000 crore to build a 2 mn sq ft of GCC in Mumbai's Powai, one of Asia's largest GCC for a multinational bank

    Updated on: Dec 12, 2025 7:55 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on December 12 that global asset manager Brookfield is set to invest around 9,000 crore to create a global capability centre (GCC) facility in the state.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on December 12 that Brookfield will invest about ₹9,000 crore to build a global capability centre in the state. (Representational photo) (Pixabay)
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on December 12 that Brookfield will invest about ₹9,000 crore to build a global capability centre in the state. (Representational photo) (Pixabay)

    Fadnavis said a formal agreement for the GCC, which will create a total of 45,000 jobs, will be signed in due course, pointing out that the government and Brookfield have zeroed in on a plan in discussions, PTI reported.

    "It (investment) will be more than $1 billion. One single project will create 45,000 jobs," Fadnavis told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

    Later, the company said in a statement that it plans to invest over 9000 crore to build a 2 million sq ft global capability centre (GCC) in Mumbai’s Powai, a project slated to become Asia’s largest GCC for a multinational bank.

    Brookfield said it has partnered with one B S Sharma for the project, and added that the project is being developed through an agreement between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

    Also Read: Brookfield India REIT plans to acquire 7.7 million sq ft business park for over 13,000 crore

    The project is spread over six acres in suburban Powai, and will see construction of a "lettable area" of 20 lakh sq ft by 2029, the statement said.

    The facility will be the largest in Asia and Brookfield has signed up with a multinational bank for a lease having a 20-year term, the statement said, adding that the entire power requirements for the GCC will be met through green sources.

    “It will further strengthen Mumbai’s position as a premier hub for global capability centres. In 2024, Brookfield had commissioned a similar build-to-suit tower in Pune, Maharashtra for the GCC of a large financial services corporate,” the statement said.

    Also Read: Brookprop Management Services pays 20.47 lakh to settle REIT norms violation case with Sebi

    Brookfield-led venture partnered with BS Sharma.

    Earlier this year, Brookfield signed an MoU with MMRDA to invest $12 billion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. In June 2025, it purchased a 2.1-acre land parcel in Bandra Kurla Complex for a mixed-use project.

    Ankur Gupta, Deputy CIO and Head of Real Estate for Asia Pacific and the Middle East at Brookfield, said the scale of the project reinforces Maharashtra’s leadership as a GCC destination. He also said that Brookfield now owns over $4 billion worth of real estate assets in Mumbai alone.

    A GCC refers to a Global Capability Centre, a crucial offshore unit of a multinational company handling functions like IT, Finance, or R&D to leverage global talent and cut costs.

    To date, Brookfield manages approximately 55 million square feet of Grade A office space across several Indian cities.

