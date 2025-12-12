Brookfield to invest over ₹9000 crore to build Asia’s largest GCC in Mumbai’s Powai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on December 12 that global asset manager Brookfield is set to invest around ₹9,000 crore to create a global capability centre (GCC) facility in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on December 12 that Brookfield will invest about ₹9,000 crore to build a global capability centre in the state. (Representational photo) (Pixabay)

Fadnavis said a formal agreement for the GCC, which will create a total of 45,000 jobs, will be signed in due course, pointing out that the government and Brookfield have zeroed in on a plan in discussions, PTI reported.

"It (investment) will be more than $1 billion. One single project will create 45,000 jobs," Fadnavis told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Later, the company said in a statement that it plans to invest over ₹9000 crore to build a 2 million sq ft global capability centre (GCC) in Mumbai’s Powai, a project slated to become Asia’s largest GCC for a multinational bank.

Brookfield said it has partnered with one B S Sharma for the project, and added that the project is being developed through an agreement between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).



Also Read: Brookfield India REIT plans to acquire 7.7 million sq ft business park for over ₹13,000 crore

The project is spread over six acres in suburban Powai, and will see construction of a "lettable area" of 20 lakh sq ft by 2029, the statement said.

The facility will be the largest in Asia and Brookfield has signed up with a multinational bank for a lease having a 20-year term, the statement said, adding that the entire power requirements for the GCC will be met through green sources.

“It will further strengthen Mumbai’s position as a premier hub for global capability centres. In 2024, Brookfield had commissioned a similar build-to-suit tower in Pune, Maharashtra for the GCC of a large financial services corporate,” the statement said.



Also Read: Brookprop Management Services pays ₹20.47 lakh to settle REIT norms violation case with Sebi

Brookfield-led venture partnered with BS Sharma. Earlier this year, Brookfield signed an MoU with MMRDA to invest $12 billion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. In June 2025, it purchased a 2.1-acre land parcel in Bandra Kurla Complex for a mixed-use project.

Ankur Gupta, Deputy CIO and Head of Real Estate for Asia Pacific and the Middle East at Brookfield, said the scale of the project reinforces Maharashtra’s leadership as a GCC destination. He also said that Brookfield now owns over $4 billion worth of real estate assets in Mumbai alone.

A GCC refers to a Global Capability Centre, a crucial offshore unit of a multinational company handling functions like IT, Finance, or R&D to leverage global talent and cut costs.

To date, Brookfield manages approximately 55 million square feet of Grade A office space across several Indian cities.