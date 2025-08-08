India’s REIT market capitalisation crosses 1 lakh crore, cements status as mainstream asset class

The Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market has crossed ₹1 lakh crore in market capitalisation as of July 30, 2025, underscoring the sector’s rapid growth and rising importance in the country’s financial ecosystem, Indian REITs Association has said in a statement. The Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) market has crossed ₹ 1 lakh crore in market capitalisation as of July 30, 2025. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Shutterstock)

The four publicly listed REITs - Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust - reflect strong confidence from both institutional and retail investors in India’s formal commercial real estate sector. The milestone also signals greater depth and liquidity in the REIT market, making it an attractive and efficient investment vehicle for those seeking stable, income-generating assets, it said.

According to the Indian REITs Association, this growth has been driven by sustained investor interest, healthy occupancy in underlying properties, consistent unitholder distributions, and supportive regulatory reforms. As a result, REITs are now firmly established as a mainstream asset class in India’s capital markets, offering a compelling alternative to traditional investments.

Since their introduction in 2019, REITs have transformed access to income-generating real estate assets. They offer investors a transparent, regulated, and liquid structure to participate directly in the country’s dynamic real estate growth story, it said.

Also Read: Should you invest in India’s biggest office REIT IPO – Knowledge Realty Trust?

“We welcome this significant milestone as evidence of the sector’s resilience, maturity, and potential. This fiscal year has commenced on a strong footing, driven by robust leasing momentum, high occupancy levels and sustained growth in distributions for the sector. This positive start positions us well for another successful year," said Alok Aggarwal, MD and CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Chairman of the Indian REITs Association.

"As REITs continue to scale and attract long-term capital, their growing market capitalisation is expected to further enhance liquidity — benefiting issuers through improved access to capital, and investors through increased trading volumes and tighter spreads,” he said.

According to the Q4 FY25 data, India’s REIT market manages gross Assets Under Management (AUM) exceeding ₹1.63 lakh crore. The four REITs collectively operate over 128 million square feet of Grade A office and retail real estate across India’s key urban centres. Since their respective inceptions, these REITs have distributed a cumulative total of over ₹22,800 crore to unitholders, underlining their growing appeal among both institutional and retail investors.

The Indian REITs Association (IRA) is a non-profit industry body established with the support of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Ministry of Finance. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust are the founding members of the Association.