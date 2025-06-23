Brookfield India REIT appoints Keki Mistry as independent director

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has appointed Keki Mistry as an independent director on the board of management services. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has appointed Keki Mistry as an independent director on the board of management services. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint)

According to a regulatory filing on Monday, the Board of Directors of Brookprop Management Services Pvt Ltd, the manager of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, has approved the appointment of Keki Minoo Mistry as an additional director under the category of independent director.

He has been appointed to the board of Brookprop Management Services for a first consecutive term of 5 years, commencing from June 23, 2025 to June 22, 2030.

The board approved the appointment of Rachit Kothari as an additional director under the category of non-executive non-independent director.

Mistry is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has four decades of varied work experience in the banking and financial services domain.

He is currently serving as a Director on the Board of HDFC Bank Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd, HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd and Flipkart Pvt Ltd (Singapore).

Rachit Kothari is a senior member of Brookfield's real estate group in India, responsible for acquisitions and strategic portfolio initiatives.

Brookfield India REIT is managing 10 premium real estate assets located in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata.

The Brookfield India REIT portfolio consists of 29 million square feet of total leasable area, comprising 24.5 million square feet of operating area, 0.6 million square feet of under construction area and 3.9 million square feet of future development potential.