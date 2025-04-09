CREDAI-MCHI, architects' body, urge Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to restore online access to Mumbai property data

CREDAI-MCHI, an apex body of real estate developers, and the Practising Engineers, Architects, and Town Planners Association (PEATA) have urged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also heads the housing ministry, to immediately restore online access to essential property and layout databases that have recently gone offline, a joint statement issued by CREDAI-MCHI and PEATA said on April 8. Mumbai real estate update: Developers and architects urge Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde, who also serves as the housing minister, to restore online access to property data.(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The CREDAI-MCHI said in a statement that the appeal was being made for Mumbai's citizens, homebuyers, and urban development professionals.

According to the developers, the data was earlier available on the website of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), and the district collector's official website is missing.

According to the statement, the digital resources—including the Mumbai city online property card, MHADA cess building details, city survey plans with structure storey data, and updated layout sheets of 114 MHADA layouts—were widely used by architects, engineers, developers, and individual property owners to verify details, plan construction, and secure timely approvals.

However, the sudden unavailability of these platforms has created a significant roadblock, pushing users back into lengthy, manual processes and department visits, the statement reads.

Also Read: Bollywood real estate deals: Are the returns on investment as glamorous as the stars?

“For citizens planning to build or renovate homes, and professionals working to ensure compliance and safety, online access to accurate property data is not a luxury—it’s a necessity,” said Domnic Romell, President of CREDAI-MCHI.

“Removing these digital tools has taken us a step backwards, slowing down approvals and increasing the burden on both users and government departments," Romell added.

In its letter dated April 7, PEATA highlighted the cascading impact of this digital blackout, noting that formerly straightforward tasks now involve delays of 15 to 20 days due to physical verifications.

Also Read: Mumbai Real Estate: Top 4 land deals worth nearly ₹5,000 crore closed in BKC, India’s costliest commercial district

It pointed out that the layout information on the MHADA website is outdated and lacks current pro rata and FSI details—critical data for urban planning and construction.

The developers in the letter emphasized that the issue affects not only large developers but also middle-class homeowners, architects, and small contractors who depend on efficient access to records for decision-making.

The letter states that the halt in online services has disrupted transparency, slowed down work across the board, and added to the pressure on already stretched public departments.

Dhaval Ajmera, secretary of CREDAI-MCHI, added, “A city as dynamic as Mumbai cannot afford to regress to paper-based, department-dependent processes. Digital access empowers both citizens and professionals to engage with the system fairly, efficiently, and transparently.”

Also Read: Housing options for the middle class: Owning a home in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru out of reach due to soaring prices

Milind Changani of PEATA said, “These sites are very important for professionals as they provide basic data required for conducting project studies, which is crucial for presenting facts to societies and landlords, encouraging them to move forward with redevelopment.”