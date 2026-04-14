Dabur India Limited leases 1.62 lakh sq ft warehousing space in Uttar Pradesh at 26 lakh per month

Dabur India Limited has taken on lease a 1.62 lakh sq ft warehouse in Hasanganj, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, for nine years at a monthly rent of nearly ₹26 lakh, as per documents accessed by Propstack.

Dabur India Limited has taken on lease a 1.62 lakh sq ft warehouse in Hasanganj, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, for nine years at a monthly rent of nearly ₹ 26 lakh, (Photo for representational purposes only)(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The facility, located in Hasanganj, has been taken on a long-term lease from Satram Builders, the document showed.

The lease for ₹25.93 lakh per month, which commenced on December 12, 2025, was transacted at a rental of ₹15.60 per sq ft per month for the main warehouse area and ₹7.8 per sq ft per month for a 7,500 sq ft mezzanine floor, it showed.

The company paid a security deposit of ₹1.3 crore, and the rent will be increased by 4% annually, the document showed.

A list of questions has been sent to Dabur India and Satram Builders. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Previous warehousing transactions

In January, Apple's key supplier Jabil’s arm, Jabil Circuit India Pvt Ltd, leased a 4.1 lakh sq ft warehousing facility in Pune district’s Ranjangaon at a monthly rent of ₹94.84 lakh for a 10-year tenure. The facility has a built-up area of about 3.17 lakh sq ft, while the chargeable area stands at 4.13 lakh sq ft. Jabil Circuit has also paid a security deposit of ₹5.69 crore, according to the sub-lease document.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, DHL Supply Chain India Pvt Ltd leased a 3.5 lakh sq ft warehousing space near Chennai for a monthly rent of ₹77 lakh for 11 months. The facility is located at Value Spaces Logistics and Industrial Park in Polivakkam, Thiruvallur district, around 47 km from Chennai. The lease officially commenced in two parts, one on November 15, 2025, and another on December 15, and DHL paid a security deposit of ₹2.3 crore. Warehousing market in India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, DHL Supply Chain India Pvt Ltd leased a 3.5 lakh sq ft warehousing space near Chennai for a monthly rent of ₹77 lakh for 11 months. The facility is located at Value Spaces Logistics and Industrial Park in Polivakkam, Thiruvallur district, around 47 km from Chennai. The lease officially commenced in two parts, one on November 15, 2025, and another on December 15, and DHL paid a security deposit of ₹2.3 crore. Warehousing market in India {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a report by Savills India, the industrial and logistics real estate sector grew steadily, starting the year on a positive note, with absorption reaching 18.5 million sq. ft. in Q1 2026, an 15.6% Y-o-Y increase from 16 million sq. ft. in Q1 2025. Tier-I cities accounted for 79% of this absorption, while Tier-II and Tier-III cities contributed 21%.

Also Read: Industrial and warehousing stock across eight real estate markets hits 549 mn sq ft in 2025, led by Mumbai and NCR

Pune emerged as the second‑largest contributor to overall absorption (24%), primarily driven by its growing manufacturing footprint followed by Delhi-NCR and Mumbai with 19% and 12% respectively. The Tier II and III cities together accounted for 21% of total absorption. In terms of supply, Delhi-NCR accounted for the highest share at 20% in Q1 2026, followed by Pune at 18% and Chennai at 17%, while Tier-II and III cities together accounted for 16% of the total supply, the report showed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON