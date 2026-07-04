DDA plans major urban overhaul with 8-point development roadmap for Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is working on an eight-point development programme to transform Delhi into a sustainable and green city, with a focus on affordable housing, mobility, environment and heritage conservation, officials said on July 3.

DDA is working on an eight-point development programme to transform Delhi into a sustainable and green city, with a focus on affordable housing, (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The roadmap was discussed at a recent meeting of the DDA's advisory council chaired by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, which reviewed gaps in the demand and supply of affordable housing, the proliferation of slums and Jhuggi Jhopri clusters and their relocation and rehabilitation, besides the long-pending regularisation and redevelopment of unauthorised colonies.

"The council adopted a four-pillar roadmap aimed at building a sustainable, green and liveable Delhi, with the Lieutenant Governor stressing the need for planned growth across housing, mobility, environment and heritage," an official said.

During the meeting, key urban challenges, including traffic congestion, pollution, urban flooding, heat islands, redevelopment of existing areas, planned development in land pooling and low-density zones, were also flagged.

"Critical issues like the deterioration of heritage structures and water shortages that need immediate intervention for orderly growth of the city were also discussed," official said further.'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Outlining the way forward, the LG said the vision rests on four key pillars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Outlining the way forward, the LG said the vision rests on four key pillars. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"On environmental sustainability, the focus will be on achieving the highest per capita green cover in the country, developing vibrant riverfronts, and creating an interconnected green and blue infrastructure network across the city," he added.

For good quality living, the emphasis will be on strengthening disaster resilience, ensuring water security, and making roads safer for all users.

"To strengthen Delhi's economic and cultural identity, the plan envisages reviving business and trade by developing and redeveloping commercial markets and centres, creating modern logistics hubs, and leveraging the city's heritage as both an economic and cultural asset," the official said.

To operationalise the vision, the council was apprised of development plans across the city. These include Transit Oriented Development covering 207 square kilometres, while more than 200 sq km has been earmarked under Land Pooling Areas for planned expansion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Developed residential areas currently span about 700 sq km, while low-density zones cover 150 sq km. A riverfront development project in Zone-O covering 100 sq km is also underway.

The redevelopment of the Old City is planned over 24 sq km, the Bungalow Zone extends across 31 sq km, and a 20 sq km High Density Corridor has been identified to channel growth along major transit routes as part of the interventions planned by the DDA.