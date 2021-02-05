Delhi govt cuts circle rates of properties by 20 per cent

The Delhi government on Friday reduced the circle rates of residential, commercial and industrial properties in all areas by 20 per cent.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The circle rates related to residential, commercial and industrial properties in Delhi have been reduced by flat 20 per cent across all categories of colonies and areas till September 30, 2021, a city government official said.

