Delhi-NCR pollution: Real estate bodies Naredco and Credai issue advisories to member developers after GRAP 1 imposed

The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category in the national capital on October 20 just a few days before Diwali. Restrictions under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been in force in the national capital since the last five days.

Real estate developers said that they are taking measures to curb the menace, adding that the fraternity is with the government in fighting pollution. They also flagged concerns over delay in completing projects.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the 24-hour average AQI at 9 am in Delhi on October 20 was recorded at 265. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Credai and Naredco issue guidelines to member developers



Both CREDAI-NCR and Naredco, real estate builders’ bodies, have issued guidelines to member developers and asked them to comply with the Commission for Air Quality Management norms.

“To comply with GRAP 1 guidelines while minimizing disruptions we are promoting best practices in dust control and waste management and encouraging collaboration with local authorities for smooth compliance,” said G Hari Babu, president of the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco).

Asked if construction timelines are likely to get impacted due to the restrictions imposed under stage 1 of GRAP, he said they would. “However, the real estate sector can complete construction through better management. We support government and agency efforts to control pollution levels,” he said, adding the duration of GRAP restrictions depends on air quality improvement, making it difficult to estimate. These measures may remain in place for several weeks to months during winter."

“Restrictions for a few weeks can impact several months, putting pressure on developers to complete projects on time. GRAP restrictions also have a direct and indirect impact on businesses and employment related to real estate, with varying effects depending on specific projects and locations. NAREDCO advises developers to coordinate with authorities, follow rules, and minimize losses,” said Babu.



To address challenges, NAREDCO advises member developers to comply with GRAP guidelines while minimizing disruptions, promoting best practices in dust control and waste management, and collaborating with local authorities, he added.

Restrictions under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force in the national capital on October 15.

"Even though the implementation of GRAP-1 poses does not ban construction and development activities for projects registered on the web portal of the respective state pollution control authority’s website, a blanket ban severely impacts the real estate sector. A halt in construction for just one month can delay projects by at least three months, resulting in substantial financial losses. As one of the largest employers of unskilled labour, a blanket construction ban threatens livelihoods,” said Manoj Gaur, president CREDAI-NCR.

Stage 1 of the GRAP, a set of winter-specific anti-pollution measures, focuses on controlling pollution through dust mitigation at construction sites, proper waste management, and regular road cleaning.