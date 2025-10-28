Della Group to launch 10 luxury townships projects across India with gross development value of over ₹18,000 crore

Mumbai-based Della Group, which specialises in hospitality, luxury villas, and adventure parks, plans to launch luxury integrated township projects across 10 locations in India, spread across 1,336 acres, with a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹18,060 crore.

The luxury township projects will be launched in cities such as Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), as well as in Kasara and Igatpuri hill stations near Mumbai, Goa, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Ranthambore, and Pune.

Out of the 10 projects, the company has already pre-launched five projects in Pune, Nagpur, Raipur, and Goa, having a GDV of ₹5,800 crore, according to the company statement.

In the coming months, the company plans to launch six more township projects worth 12,260 crore.

Asset light model According to the company, it plans to develop these projects under its proprietary asset-light model, named Conceptualisation, Design, Development, Marketing, Sales, and Operations (CDDMO).

Under the model, the Della Group pools land from the land owner and in exchange it conceptualises, designs, develops, and does the sales and marketing of the project. The company charges a fee from the landowner on a project-to-project basis.

"Out of the total GDV that we have in the pipeline, we will be getting around 15% of fees for the project," said Jimmy Mistry, founder and chairman of Della Group.

According to the company, its projects will be theme-based, featuring elements such as real estate in the form of villas, plots, hospitality, retail, adventure parks, and medical wellness.

"We are working on more proposals and exploring projects in several parts of the country in order to create theme-based projects around medical wellness, wildlife, etc," Mistry said.

Della Group was founded in 1991 by Jimmy Mistry, initially focusing on pest control. This entrepreneurial journey expanded into interior contracting in 1993 and modular office furniture in 1995. In 1997, the company established a furniture manufacturing facility in Daman, a Union Territory near South Gujarat.

The Group ventured into real estate in 2005, and in 2009, it expanded into the hospitality industry with the opening of Della Resort near Lonavala.

