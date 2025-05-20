Donald Trump’s 5% tax on remittances: Should NRIs fast-track real estate investments back home?

Amid global uncertainty driven by conflicts, the impact of Artificial Intelligence on jobs, tariff wars, and other factors, many Indian immigrants are looking to transfer their savings back home, often investing in real estate. However, US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 5% tax on international remittances sent by non-citizens is likely to significantly affect these investments. US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 5% tax on international remittances sent by non-citizens is likely to significantly affect real estate investments back home, say experts. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

Tax experts say the proposed levy under new Republican tax provisions aims to collect tax at source on remittances sent from the United States to foreign countries, potentially reducing the funds available for property purchases in India.

“While US citizens may claim credit for such amounts against their tax liabilities, non-citizens would effectively bear this as a direct tax on outward remittances,” says Pallav Narang, Partner, CNK, an all services firm.

The global uncertainty resulting from a series of conflicts, the impact of AI on employment, the tariff war, and other factors, the majority of Indian immigrants desire to transfer their savings to their homeland. “A 5% loss of this remittance money is a substantial amount, given the trend of remittances to India surpassing $125 billion in CY 2024,” says Suneel Dasari, CEO, EZtax.in.

All remittances transferred by a non-immigrant visa holder, such as H1B visa recipients and Green Card holders, would be subject to a 5% tax under the proposed Trump law.

What would it mean for NRIs in the US investing in Indian real estate

The cost of purchasing property in India for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) may increase due to new tax implications. Previously, an NRI looking to buy a property worth $100,000—equivalent to approximately ₹80 lakh (at ₹80 to a dollar)—could remit ₹80 lakh from their taxed income in the US to complete the purchase. However, under the updated regulations, they must now remit ₹84 lakh, which includes an additional 5% tax.

This increase in remittance, coupled with the extra 5% cost, raises the overall financial burden for NRIs investing in Indian real estate, making property acquisition notably more expensive.

Any monthly remittance sent from the US to India to cover EMIs would attract the 5% (if the proposal is passed). This tax would apply to the total remittance amount, so if you're sending ₹1 lakh per month, you'll need to send ₹1.05 lakh, of which ₹5,000 would go toward the tax, raising your effective EMI cost. If you are planning to purchase your home through EMIs, you may consider remitting a lump sum that covers a year's worth of EMIs (or more) before the new rule is implemented.

India’s remittance tax versus the proposed 5% tax in the US

India imposes a remittance tax, which functions as an advance tax collected through the Electronic Clearing System (ECS). This tax is refundable, as taxpayers can claim a credit for it, effectively reducing their financial burden. In contrast, the proposed 5% tax in the United States is an indirect tax that offers no credit or refund to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

“Consequently, this tax represents an additional, non-recoverable cost for NRIs, increasing the expense of remitting funds for investments such as property purchases in India,” says Vivek Jalan, partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services.

What should NRIs do?

“Whether or not one intends to purchase property, any planned remittances should be made to India immediately. Doing so before the proposed tax comes into effect can help avoid the additional 5% levy,” says Jalan. If you were planning a property purchase in the next 6–12 months, it may be prudent to advance your remittance schedule to lock in lower overall costs. This can help you avoid the non-refundable 5% tax, which would otherwise increase your acquisition cost.

