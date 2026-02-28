Draft Income Tax Rules 2026: PAN may not be mandatory for property deals below ₹20 lakh

From April 1, 2026, the Draft Income Tax Rules, 2026 propose raising the threshold for mandatory PAN quoting in property transactions to ₹20 lakh, replacing the current limit of ₹10 lakh. The change, which may also cover gifts and joint development agreements, is seen as a relief for first-time homebuyers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. However, experts advise continuing to voluntarily quote PAN, as property deals can have tax implications, particularly for sellers liable for capital gains tax. From April 1, 2026, the Draft Income Tax Rules, 2026 propose raising the PAN quoting threshold for property deals to ₹20 lakh from ₹10 lakh. The move may cover gifts and JDAs and is seen as relief for first-time buyers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, though experts advise voluntarily quoting PAN due to potential capital gains tax implications. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

Rina Soni, a first-time homebuyer in a Tier-III city, has decided to purchase a small apartment for ₹18 lakh. Under the existing Rule 114B of the Income Tax Rules, 1962, quoting PAN would have been mandatory only if the value exceeded ₹10 lakh, bringing her transaction within the reporting net.

However, under the Draft Income Tax Rules, 2026, proposed by the Income Tax Department, the PAN-quoting threshold rises to ₹20 lakh. Since Rina’s purchase falls below this limit, quoting PAN at the time of registration would no longer be compulsory.

The immediate impact is procedural ease: fewer mandatory disclosures, a lower risk of clerical mismatches in the sale deed, and smoother registration. Notably, her tax liability remains unchanged. If the property appreciates and she sells later, capital gains rules will still apply. In practice, her advisor still recommends voluntarily quoting PAN to maintain a clear financial record and avoid future compliance queries.

For years, quoting a Permanent Account Number (PAN) during property registration has been routine and often unavoidable in the home-buying process. Even relatively low transactions were included in the reporting framework once they exceeded ₹10 lakh. As property prices steadily climbed across cities and smaller towns alike, that limit began to feel increasingly out of sync with ground realities.



What the draft rules say From 1 April 2026, the Draft Income-Tax Rules, 2026, propose to rationalise PAN-quoting for property transactions. “The current Rule 114B of the Income-Tax Rules, 1962, mandates quoting PAN for the sale or purchase of immovable property where the consideration or stamp-duty value exceeds ₹10 lakh. The draft (Rule 159) proposes raising this trigger to ₹20 lakh and expressly covering transfers by gift and joint development agreements,” says Rohit Jain, Managing Partner, Singhania & Co.

“Raising the threshold to ₹20 lakh is a welcome move for small and first-time homebuyers, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities where property values are relatively modest. It reduces procedural hurdles and simplifies documentation at the time of registration,” says Bhavya Khatreja, Senior Associate, Legum Solis.



Quoting PAN is still a prudent step Even if a transaction falls below ₹20 lakh, voluntarily quoting PAN is a prudent step. Real estate transactions have tax consequences, especially for the seller who may be liable for capital gains. In today’s ecosystem, where PAN, Aadhaar and banking data are interconnected, maintaining a clear audit trail is critical.

“The authorities increasingly rely on data analytics to scrutinise financial behaviour. Being transparent at the outset, even where not strictly mandatory, reduces the risk of future queries, mismatches or notices. Compliance should not be driven only by thresholds; it should be guided by the principle of maintaining clean and defensible records,” says CA Dinesh K. Jain, Managing Partner, Dinesh Aarjav & Associates, Chartered Accountants.

“Further, for availing a LAP (loan against property), mentioning the PAN number can play a vital role, as PAN is required for the mortgage of property,” says Khatreja.

Anagh Pal is a personal finance expert who writes on real estate, tax, insurance, mutual funds and other topics