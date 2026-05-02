Dubai relaxes residency visa norms for property buyers, lowers entry barrier: What it means for Indian buyers

Dubai has eased eligibility norms for its two-year property-linked residency visa by removing the minimum property value requirement for individual buyers, in a move aimed at broadening investor access and reviving demand amid the ongoing US-Iran war. The policy shift is expected to lower entry barriers, especially for first-time and mid-income buyers seeking residency through property ownership, real estate experts said.

Dubai has eased norms for its two-year property-linked residency visa by removing the minimum property value for individual buyers, aiming to widen access and revive demand amid the US-Iran conflict (Picture for representational purposes)(Pexels )

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Under revised rules issued by the Dubai Land Department via its Cube platform, the earlier threshold of Dh750,000 (almost ₹1.9 crore) for individual ownership has been scrapped for sole owners. However, for jointly owned properties, a minimum investment of Dh400,000 per investor (about ₹1.3 crore) has been introduced, ensuring a defined participation level in shared ownership structures, according to a Gulf News report.

What is new?

According to experts, buyers can now obtain a two-year residency visa in Dubai by buying property without needing to meet the earlier minimum value of Dh750,000, provided they are the sole owner. This significantly lowers the entry barrier, allowing buyers of even relatively affordable homes to qualify for residency.

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{{^usCountry}} However, in cases of joint ownership, each investor must hold a minimum share worth Dh400,000. Overall, the change makes Dubai’s property-linked residency more accessible, especially for first-time and mid-income investors, while still maintaining a threshold for shared investments, experts said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, in cases of joint ownership, each investor must hold a minimum share worth Dh400,000. Overall, the change makes Dubai’s property-linked residency more accessible, especially for first-time and mid-income investors, while still maintaining a threshold for shared investments, experts said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Dubai real estate deals drop 24% in Q1 amid US–Iran war; April shows signs of recovery Lower entry barrier may draw younger buyers, studio investors in Dubai, say experts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Dubai real estate deals drop 24% in Q1 amid US–Iran war; April shows signs of recovery Lower entry barrier may draw younger buyers, studio investors in Dubai, say experts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Industry experts say removing the minimum property value (MPV) significantly broadens the addressable market. Morgan Owen, Managing Director – MENA at ANAROCK Group, noted that the earlier Dh750,000 threshold excluded several mid-range properties from qualifying for residency-linked benefits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Industry experts say removing the minimum property value (MPV) significantly broadens the addressable market. Morgan Owen, Managing Director – MENA at ANAROCK Group, noted that the earlier Dh750,000 threshold excluded several mid-range properties from qualifying for residency-linked benefits. {{/usCountry}}

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“With the Dh750,000 MPV no longer in place, any property worth up to that amount can get a single buyer a two-year residency visa. That is a major change, as earlier a mid-range flat in Jumeirah Village Circle could have been just below the cutoff, locking out a buyer who might have been interested. This budget now meets the requirements. It opens up the market considerably,” he said.

“Dubai real estate transactions have exceeded AED 500 billion since 2024, with a record of 1.6 million transactions. Further reduction of the investment floor will open up the mid to affordable market segments to the real estate market, while also providing a democratising effect to a previously extremely exclusive international real estate investment market,” said Shiv Garg, Director at Forteasia Realty Pvt Ltd.

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He pointed out that younger buyers and those targeting studio apartments or smaller units are now likely to participate more actively.

Demand likely to rise, price dynamics to shift

The easing of norms is expected to drive demand, especially in the affordable and mid-income housing segments. Owen said increased buyer participation will likely tighten supply in these categories, potentially pushing prices upward.

“It will almost certainly cause demand to rise since more people will be able to buy properties in lower and middle-tier segments. It is also good news for existing owners because more buyers mean fewer homes in the price range buyers can afford, which will drive prices up. However, there is still too much supply in the premium areas, which bears watching. Existing owners of homes worth less than a Dh 1 million are likely to benefit the most from this policy change,” he said.

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Garg echoed similar sentiments, noting that units priced under Dh1 million are expected to see the most traction. He highlighted that sustained demand could support price growth and improve exit opportunities for investors, though short-term risks, such as yield compression, may arise if supply fails to keep pace.

Also Read: Dubai real estate update: ‘Over 60% of on-hold deals likely to close next quarter if uncertainty eases in 4-8 weeks’

Stronger appeal for Indian investors

Experts say the policy shift is particularly significant for overseas buyers, especially those from India, who already make up the largest group of foreign investors in Dubai. They said easier access to residency at lower investment thresholds enhances the city’s attractiveness as a stable, tax-efficient destination.

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Owen said that simplified digital integration between the Dubai Land Department and residency authorities reduces procedural hurdles, making the investment process more seamless. “Affordable properties qualifying for residency change the equation overnight for many investors. Indian buyers already make up the largest group of foreign investors in Dubai, and this move is aimed directly at them. Many NRIs carefully worked through the residency maths. An affordable property that now qualifies changes those figures overnight,” he said.

“The infamous paperwork shuffle is no longer necessary because the General Directorate of Residency & Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) and DLD are now both digitally integrated on a single platform. Geopolitical tensions make things even more urgent. Dubai offers stability, no income tax, and now easy entry. A lot of people will want to know more, especially from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi,” Owen pointed out.

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Buyers from India and the UK were the top investors in Dubai real estate in 2025. The city recorded a record AED 547 billion in residential sales across 203,000 transactions. However, it recorded 26,960 real estate transactions between February 28 and April 29, a 89% drop from 246,951 in the same period last year, according to DXB Interact data.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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