ED attaches assets worth 136.42 crore of Gurugram realty firm Ocean Seven Buildtech

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable and movable assets worth ₹136.42 crore belonging to Gurugram-based Ocean Seven Buildtech Private Limited (OSBPL), its promoter Swaraj Singh Yadav and his wife Sunita Swaraj in an alleged money laundering case involving homebuyers, officials said on Oct 14.

The Enforcement Directorate has seized land parcels and bank deposits worth more than ₹136 crore in a money laundering investigation linked to a home buyers' 'fraud' case against Gurugram-based realty firm Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt Ltd (OSBPL), its promoter Swaraj Singh Yadav and his wife. (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times) (HT) Photo for representational purposes only (HT_PRINT)

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The latest attachment, made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), includes land parcels in Bilonchi village in Jaipur district and Kotputli-Behror in Rajasthan, a residential plot in Sector 102, Gurugram, and balances in five bank accounts held by the company and the couple. The bank deposits attached amount to ₹69.06 lakh, the agency said.

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With the latest action, the total value of assets attached in the case has risen to approximately ₹188 crore, the ED said.

The investigation was initiated on the basis of FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police, Haryana Police and Rajasthan Police against OSBPL, its promoter and others over allegations of cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and criminal conspiracy in connection with the company's real estate projects.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest attachment principally relates to two FIRs registered in Rajasthan — FIR No. 0250 dated December 7, 2025, at Daulatpura police station in Jaipur (West), and FIR No. 0326 dated November 23, 2025, at Paniyala police station in Kotputli-Behror. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest attachment principally relates to two FIRs registered in Rajasthan — FIR No. 0250 dated December 7, 2025, at Daulatpura police station in Jaipur (West), and FIR No. 0326 dated November 23, 2025, at Paniyala police station in Kotputli-Behror. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, the ED had attached assets worth approximately ₹51.57 crore through a provisional attachment order dated January 5, 2026, and filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court under the PMLA at Patiala House Courts, New Delhi, on January 9, 2026.

According to the agency, OSBPL collected more than ₹118 crore from plot buyers in four Rajasthan projects — Amber Garden in Bilonchi village, Jaipur, and Kot Residency, Kot Farms and Kot Industrial Estate in Kotputli-Behror — between December 2006 and March 2015.

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The money was allegedly collected on the assurance that the projects would be developed and possession of the allotted plots handed over within three to four years. In the Amber Garden project, collections began in December 2006, years before the company even applied to the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) for approval of the project map, the ED said.

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“Site inspections carried out by the JDA and the revenue authorities have revealed that the projects were never developed and the sites remain substantially vacant,” ED officials said.

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The agency further alleged that buyers who had paid the entire consideration, and in several cases obtained registered conveyance deeds and possession letters, were not given possession of their plots, which were not even demarcated.

Instead of being used to develop the projects, the funds were allegedly diverted for purposes unrelated to their development, including the purchase of office premises for the company in Gurugram and advances towards other projects, the ED said.

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The investigation also revealed that approximately 39 acres of land owned by the company and its promoters were transferred between June and September 2025 in favour of close associates or third-party individuals and entities after the FIRs were registered. These properties have also been attached under the latest provisional attachment order, officials said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the agency added.