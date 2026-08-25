The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has cancelled the affordable housing licence granted to Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. for developing a 5.4125-acre affordable group housing project in Sector 69, Badshahpur, citing non-renewal of the licence, failure to carry out construction within the stipulated period and non-payment of external development charges (EDC) despite repeated notices. DTCP cancels licence for stalled Badshahpur Sec 69 housing project

Arun Yadav, who represents the developer, said the company would challenge the cancellation. “OSB Pvt. Ltd. intends to challenge the cancellation orders passed by the DTCP, being arbitrary, unlawful, and contrary to the applicable statutory provisions and principles of natural justice,” he said.

Praveen Chauhan, district town planner (headquarters), Gurugram, said the licence of the affordable OSB project had been cancelled by the director, DTCP, for violating various norms. “Construction has not taken place, the licence was not renewed and EDC charges were not paid,” he said.

The cancellation order, issued by Amit Khatri, director, DTCP, on August 7, said licence no. 28 of 2018, dated May 2, 2018, expired on May 1, 2023, and the developer did not apply for its renewal.

According to homebuyers, the OSB Golf Heights project was launched in 2018-19 and comprises five towers, with around 500 buyers having invested in it.

The order, seen by HT, said a joint inspection conducted on July 7, 2026, following complaints from homebuyers, found the project site “completely deserted”, with no evidence of ongoing construction. The inspection report said construction appeared to have been abandoned for a prolonged period, while exposed reinforced-concrete structures had deteriorated due to prolonged exposure to weather and lack of maintenance.

The order said the developer had made allotments and received payments from allottees but had not executed construction at the site. It also cited failure to complete construction within the four-year timeline prescribed under the Affordable Housing Policy, 2013.

The department said several deficiencies remained unresolved, including outstanding EDC and interest of ₹6.62 crore as of July 15, 2026; expiry of the bank guarantee for infrastructure development works; and non-submission of compliance under specified provisions of the 1976 rules.

The order said the entire licensed land/building would be deemed to vest with the government and imposed a complete ban on further alienation of the assets, specifically barring creation of third-party rights by the licensee.

The cancellation comes days after HT reported on August 13 that DTCP had cancelled another OSB project, Expressway Towers in Sector 109, over non-execution despite allotments and payments by homebuyers. In that case, Yadav had told HT, “We will examine DTCP’s order and file a petition against it in the high court.”