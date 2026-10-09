Over 35,000 property deals worth ₹55,000 crore face Income Tax scrutiny in Gurugram's Badshahpur

A survey by the Directorate of Intelligence and Criminal Investigation (I&CI) of the Income Tax Department has detected major deficiencies in the reporting of high-value property transactions at Badshahpur tehsil in Gurugram, with more than 35,000 transactions worth over ₹55,000 crore either not reported or incorrectly reported to the department. A survey by the Directorate of Intelligence and Criminal Investigation (I&CI) of the Income Tax Department has detected major deficiencies in the reporting of high-value property transactions at Badshahpur tehsil in Gurugram.

The survey was conducted at the offices of the state land revenue authorities as part of the Income Tax department’s ongoing exercise to check compliance in reporting high-value immovable property transactions by Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars.

Officials said the transactions flagged during the exercise included cases where details were not furnished to the Income Tax department as well as instances where incorrect Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) had been reported.

The department has clarified that the ₹55,000 crore figure represents the aggregate value of transactions affected by reporting deficiencies and does not, by itself, represent suspected tax evasion. Their tax implications will be examined separately after verification.

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During the survey, officials compared records maintained in the state’s property registration system with Statements of Financial Transactions (SFTs) submitted to the Income Tax department. The exercise revealed substantial gaps between the two sets of records, including omissions and incorrect PAN particulars.

Such discrepancies can make it difficult for the tax authorities to identify buyers and sellers and match property transactions with their income-tax records. Officials will now examine whether incorrect PANs were merely reporting errors or were deliberately quoted to conceal the identities of parties involved in the transactions.

The Badshahpur findings are part of a wider scrutiny of property registration records in Haryana. The I&CI directorate has conducted several similar surveys over the past year and subsequently apprised senior Haryana revenue authorities of deficiencies in the reporting of property transactions.

The Income Tax department has flagged that Tehsildars in several cases either failed to report transactions or furnished incorrect PAN details. The Principal Director General of Income Tax (I&CI), New Delhi, also wrote to the Haryana chief secretary highlighting the deficiencies and the need for corrective action.

The state had earlier assured the department that a centralised system for filing SFTs across Haryana would be implemented for 2025-26, with filings to be completed by May 31, 2026. The Inspector General, Revenue, had also assured the department of improved compliance.

However, according to the Income Tax department, the filing has deteriorated compared with the previous year. Only around 45 of Haryana’s approximately 140 Tehsildars had filed their SFTs by the time of the latest review, despite the mandatory May 31 deadline. In comparison, more than 120 Tehsildars had filed their SFTs within the prescribed period in the previous year.

The department said nearly two-thirds of the Tehsildars had therefore yet to file their SFTs, despite the expiry of the deadline and repeated communication with senior state authorities.

Haryana property deals: Reporting mechanism for high-value transactions under scrutiny The findings have put the spotlight on the reporting mechanism for high-value property transactions in Haryana, particularly the accuracy of PAN details and timely filing of SFTs. Accurate reporting is critical for enabling the Income Tax department to link property purchases and sales with the tax records of the individuals and entities involved.

The I&CI directorate is expected to continue verifying the transactions identified during the Badshahpur survey and follow up on pending and inaccurate filings. The department has also called for corrective measures by the state to ensure that all pending SFTs are filed and incorrect particulars are rectified.

The exercise could have wider implications for Gurugram, where rapid real estate development and high-value property transactions have made the district an important focus of tax authorities’ scrutiny of property registration and financial reporting.

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