Over 35,000 property deals worth ₹55,000 crore face Income Tax scrutiny in Gurugram's Badshahpur
The exercise may have implications for Gurugram, where high-value property deals are drawing tax authorities’ scrutiny of registrations and financial reporting
A survey by the Directorate of Intelligence and Criminal Investigation (I&CI) of the Income Tax Department has detected major deficiencies in the reporting of high-value property transactions at Badshahpur tehsil in Gurugram, with more than 35,000 transactions worth over ₹55,000 crore either not reported or incorrectly reported to the department.
The survey was conducted at the offices of the state land revenue authorities as part of the Income Tax department’s ongoing exercise to check compliance in reporting high-value immovable property transactions by Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars.
Officials said the transactions flagged during the exercise included cases where details were not furnished to the Income Tax department as well as instances where incorrect Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) had been reported.
The department has clarified that the ₹55,000 crore figure represents the aggregate value of transactions affected by reporting deficiencies and does not, by itself, represent suspected tax evasion. Their tax implications will be examined separately after verification.
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During the survey, officials compared records maintained in the state’s property registration system with Statements of Financial Transactions (SFTs) submitted to the Income Tax department. The exercise revealed substantial gaps between the two sets of records, including omissions and incorrect PAN particulars.
Such discrepancies can make it difficult for the tax authorities to identify buyers and sellers and match property transactions with their income-tax records. Officials will now examine whether incorrect PANs were merely reporting errors or were deliberately quoted to conceal the identities of parties involved in the transactions.
The Badshahpur findings are part of a wider scrutiny of property registration records in Haryana. The I&CI directorate has conducted several similar surveys over the past year and subsequently apprised senior Haryana revenue authorities of deficiencies in the reporting of property transactions.
The Income Tax department has flagged that Tehsildars in several cases either failed to report transactions or furnished incorrect PAN details. The Principal Director General of Income Tax (I&CI), New Delhi, also wrote to the Haryana chief secretary highlighting the deficiencies and the need for corrective action.
The state had earlier assured the department that a centralised system for filing SFTs across Haryana would be implemented for 2025-26, with filings to be completed by May 31, 2026. The Inspector General, Revenue, had also assured the department of improved compliance.
However, according to the Income Tax department, the filing has deteriorated compared with the previous year. Only around 45 of Haryana’s approximately 140 Tehsildars had filed their SFTs by the time of the latest review, despite the mandatory May 31 deadline. In comparison, more than 120 Tehsildars had filed their SFTs within the prescribed period in the previous year.
The department said nearly two-thirds of the Tehsildars had therefore yet to file their SFTs, despite the expiry of the deadline and repeated communication with senior state authorities.
Haryana property deals: Reporting mechanism for high-value transactions under scrutiny
The findings have put the spotlight on the reporting mechanism for high-value property transactions in Haryana, particularly the accuracy of PAN details and timely filing of SFTs. Accurate reporting is critical for enabling the Income Tax department to link property purchases and sales with the tax records of the individuals and entities involved.
The I&CI directorate is expected to continue verifying the transactions identified during the Badshahpur survey and follow up on pending and inaccurate filings. The department has also called for corrective measures by the state to ensure that all pending SFTs are filed and incorrect particulars are rectified.
The exercise could have wider implications for Gurugram, where rapid real estate development and high-value property transactions have made the district an important focus of tax authorities’ scrutiny of property registration and financial reporting.
Also Read: Haryana rolls out tech-driven land record reforms; auto-mutation to benefit property owners
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More