Chandigarh, The Haryana government has revamped its land records administration, reducing pending mutation cases by more than 90 per cent within six months and introduced an auto-mutation system statewide. Haryana rolls out tech-driven land record reforms; auto-mutation to benefit property owners

Giving details about the reforms, Sumita Misra, Financial Commissioner Revenue and Disaster Management Department, said here on Tuesday that the initiative represents a significant transformation in the delivery of revenue services and is designed to make land record management faster, more transparent and technology-driven.

She said one of the key achievements of the reform exercise has been the successful migration of all legacy mutation records onto a unified digital platform.

The integration of historical data has enabled authorities to monitor mutation cases across districts in real time and improve accountability throughout the revenue administration system, she said.

As a result of the intensive clean-up and digitisation exercise, pending mutation cases have fallen sharply from nearly five lakh to about 50,000 across the state. To clear the remaining backlog, a special ten-day campaign has been launched under which tehsildars and naib tehsildars have been directed to dispose of all pending cases on priority.

Misra said the newly developed monitoring mechanism allows senior officers at both district and state levels to track pendency and performance continuously, ensuring quicker intervention wherever delays occur.

Under the new system, every property registered anywhere in the state will automatically generate a corresponding mutation entry in the revenue records, removing the requirement for citizens to submit a separate application after registration.

The reform is expected to save time and effort for lakhs of property owners by eliminating an additional procedural step that often resulted in delays and repeated visits to revenue offices. Simultaneous updating of registration and mutation records will also improve accuracy and reduce the possibility of disputes arising from outdated ownership records, she said.

According to Misra, the initiative forms part of the state government's broader agenda of modernising land governance through digital technologies and enhancing the ease of accessing public services.

By reducing manual intervention and strengthening transparency, the reforms are expected to improve public trust in revenue administration while ensuring more efficient protection of property ownership rights, she said.

Misra added that the government's long-term vision is to build a fully digital, transparent and citizen-focused revenue administration system that delivers services in a timely, seamless and hassle-free manner.

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