The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday recommended a second FIR against promoter of Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt Ltd and his associate Sanjeev Kumar for submitting fabricated documents on homebuyers’ information to the department. The first complaint against the company was registered on Sunday for failing to complete three real estate projects and several finance irregularities. DTCP suggests second FIR against OSB for submitting forged papers

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, submitted to the Haryana state enforcement bureau on Monday that another FIR be registered against Swaraj Singh — director and owner of OSB Pvt Ltd — and his associate for violation of project license conditions and other irregularities.

Madholia in his letter to the police said that senior town planner had scheduled a meeting with the developer and allottees on September 1 to investigate the matter of fraudulent cancellation of the units of affordable group housing project, and not following the provisions of the 2013 housing policy for further findings in the matter.

He further said that during the meeting, the e-copy of a newspaper was produced by the allottees association and it was observed that the copy was forged and fabricated to fit in the public notice regarding the defaulting allottees. “The concerned coloniser has clearly misled the proceeding of the enquiry by submitting fabricated documents and has cancelled the units fraudulently without following the provisions of the policy,” Madholia observed in his complaint.

“Therefore, this office has been directed by the senior town planner to lodge the additional FIR against Swaraj Singh - owner/director of M/s Ocean Seven Buildtech Pvt Ltd and Sanjeev Kumar for fraud, forgery and violation of conditions of license,” the complaint submitted to the police by district town planner said.

Arun Yadav, legal head, OSB Developers said that all steps are being taken to resolve these issues legally. “We will follow all the directions of DTCP and issues regarding delay in completion, and non-payment of EDC will be resolved.”