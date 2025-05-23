Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
ED raids against Jaypee Infratech, others in 12,000-cr fraud case

PTI |
May 23, 2025 02:11 PM IST

The ED has conducted searches at multiple locations as part of a money laundering probe against Jaypee Infratech, Jaypee Associates and others 

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on May 23 conducted searches at multiple locations as part of a money laundering probe against Jaypee Infratech, Jaypee Associates and some others in a 12,000 crore investment fraud case, official sources said.

ED raids against Jaypee Infratech, others in 12,000-cr fraud case. (Photo for representational purposes only) (ED X)

The raids are being carried out in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The searches are in the case related to Jaypee Infratech, Jaypee Associates Limited and others for alleged fraud with homebuyers and investors of around 12,000 crore and linked "diversion" of funds, they said.

Asociated entities of the group like Gaursons, Gulshan, Mahagun and Suraksha Reality are also being covered, the sources said.

There was no immediate response from the companies concerned.

