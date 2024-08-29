Formulate plans to make Amaravati into AI city, Andhra CM tells officials

Amaravati, Aug 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on August 29 directed officials to formulate plans to make Amaravati into an Artificial Intelligence (AI) city. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on August 29 directed officials to formulate plans to make Amaravati into an Artificial Intelligence (AI) city.(File)

Reviewing the capital city works, the chief minister called for the creation of a logo for Amaravati in English to reflect the AI theme by having the first letter as A and the last as I.

"Anywhere you look at the capital city (Amaravati), it should emanate technology. Amaravati is a capital of the goddesses and such a great capital was dealt with in a destructive way by the previous government (YSRCP) to undermine it," said Naidu in an official release.

Read More: Chandrababu Naidu returns: Here are 5 things investors should know about Amaravati's real estate market

Calling for the revival of Amaravati works in a swift manner, the CM checked with officials about the time to complete government buildings construction and others.

He instructed officials to complete the construction of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) building in 90 days and incorporate futuristic technology in all constructions.

Further, Naidu noted that the previous YSRCP government had abandoned the HappyNest project, envisaged to serve as a residential place for people interested in living in Amaravati on a 14-acre plot.

According to the CM, all the flats in HappyNest project were sold away in just one hour during the erstwhile TDP government but alleged that the YSRCP government which came later had stalled it completely, compelling buyers to back off.

Read More: With Amaravati back in focus after Naidu as CM, what happens to Hyderabad real estate prices?

Observing that this project's abandonment had inflicted a major loss to CRDA, he directed officials to look for ways to recover it.

Meanwhile, officials apprised the CM that 3,558 more acres of land needed to be pooled for the capital city and farmers from two villages are ready to give up their land.

However, officials told Naidu that there were some issues over allocating developed plots to the farmers which he called to be resolved amicably.

Naidu directed officials to speed up the forthcoming Metro rail projects in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation managing director Ramakrishna Reddy explained to the CM that Visakhapatnam Metro project will be taken up in two phases.

Read More: What's next for Amaravati, the dream capital of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu?

In the first phase, a 46-km long Metro rail network will be built at a cost of ₹11,400 crore while the 30-km second phase will entail works worth ₹5,734 crore.

Similarly, Naidu called for the quickening of the forthcoming 38-km long and ₹11,000 crore Vijayawada Metro rail works.