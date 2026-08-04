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Godrej Properties Q1 profit falls 42% to 349 cr, sales bookings up 22% to 8,651 cr

Godrej Properties Q1 profit falls 42% to ₹349 cr, sales bookings up 22% to ₹8,651 cr

Published on: Aug 4, 2026, 17:52:09 IST
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New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday reported a 42 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to 349.38 crore for the quarter ended June on lower income.

Godrej Properties reported a 42 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹349.38 crore for the quarter ended June on lower income. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)
Godrej Properties reported a 42 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹349.38 crore for the quarter ended June on lower income. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

Its net profit stood at 598.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to 1,345.04 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from 1,620.34 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

On the operational front, Godrej Properties reported a 22 per cent increase in sales bookings to 8,651 crore for the April-June quarter of 2026-27 fiscal.

The company sold 3,738 units with a total area of 6.2 million sq ft during the June quarter.

This is the 6th consecutive quarter in which booking value has exceeded 7,000 crore.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties, highlighted that the company has delivered another solid quarter for bookings, collections, business development and earnings.

Pirojsha expressed confidence in achieving sales bookings of over 39,000 crore and collections of 24,000 crore for the year.

Also Read: ₹294 crore">Godrej’s daughter Tanya Dubash and her company buy two sea-facing apartments in Mumbai’s Worli for 294 crore

This will allow the company to generate about 9,000 crore in operating cash flow, which in turn will boost its investment in sustainable growth, he said.

Also Read: ₹500 crore revenue">Godrej Properties buys 47-acre land parcel in Chennai for plotted housing project; eyes 500 crore revenue

"We will continue to seek to gain market share through outstanding design, timely delivery, and high-quality developments," Pirojsha said.

 
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Stay updated with the latest Real Estate News, property prices, housing trends and major projects. Explore market updates, investment insights and property developments across India.
Stay updated with the latest Real Estate News, property prices, housing trends and major projects. Explore market updates, investment insights and property developments across India.
Home/Real Estate/Godrej Properties Q1 profit falls 42% to ₹349 cr, sales bookings up 22% to ₹8,651 cr
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