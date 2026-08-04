Godrej Properties Q1 profit falls 42% to ₹349 cr, sales bookings up 22% to ₹8,651 cr

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday reported a 42 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹349.38 crore for the quarter ended June on lower income.

Godrej Properties reported a 42 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹349.38 crore for the quarter ended June on lower income. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

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Its net profit stood at ₹598.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to ₹1,345.04 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,620.34 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

On the operational front, Godrej Properties reported a 22 per cent increase in sales bookings to ₹8,651 crore for the April-June quarter of 2026-27 fiscal.

The company sold 3,738 units with a total area of 6.2 million sq ft during the June quarter.

This is the 6th consecutive quarter in which booking value has exceeded ₹7,000 crore.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties, highlighted that the company has delivered another solid quarter for bookings, collections, business development and earnings.

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{{^usCountry}} "We expect the sales momentum to continue for the rest of the year led by strong end-user demand across key markets," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We expect the sales momentum to continue for the rest of the year led by strong end-user demand across key markets," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Pirojsha expressed confidence in achieving sales bookings of over ₹39,000 crore and collections of ₹24,000 crore for the year.

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This will allow the company to generate about ₹9,000 crore in operating cash flow, which in turn will boost its investment in sustainable growth, he said.

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"We will continue to seek to gain market share through outstanding design, timely delivery, and high-quality developments," Pirojsha said.