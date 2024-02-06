 Godrej Properties Q3 net profit increases by 6% to ₹62 crore - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Real Estate / Godrej Properties Q3 net profit increases by 6% to 62 crore; sales bookings up 76%

Godrej Properties Q3 net profit increases by 6% to 62 crore; sales bookings up 76%

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 07:56 PM IST

Godrej Properties sales bookings increased by 76% year-on-year to ₹5,720 crore during the period on the back of increased housing demand.

Godrej Properties on February 6 reported a 6% increase in its consolidated net profit to 62.47 crore in the third quarter from 58.49 crore in the same quarter last year and its sales bookings increased by 76% year-on-year to 5,720 crore during the period on the back of increased housing demand.

Godrej Properties on February 6 reported a 6% increase in its consolidated net profit to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>62.47 crore in the third quarter. (Picture for representational purpose only)(Pixabay)
Godrej Properties on February 6 reported a 6% increase in its consolidated net profit to 62.47 crore in the third quarter. (Picture for representational purpose only)(Pixabay)

In the first nine months of this fiscal, sales bookings rose 59% YoY to 13,008 crore. Q3 FY24 was the company’s highest ever quarterly sales for second quarter in a row witnessing total booking value of 5,720 crore with 4.34 million sq. ft. of area sold, the company said. Revenue of the company in the third quarter of 2024 rose by 68% to 330.40 crore from 196.23 crore YoY.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Godrej Aristocrat, Gurugram, launch achieved a booking value of 2,667 crore; Godrej Ananda, Bengaluru achieved a booking value of 574 crore; Godrej Avenue 11, MMR, launched in September 2023, achieved a booking value of 687 crores within four months of launch, the company said in its regulatory filing, adding eight new projects/phases were launched during the quarter across five cities.

Also Read: Godrej to develop luxury project with 1,000 cr revenue in Bengaluru's Yeshvantpura

The company added one group housing project in Bengaluru with estimated booking value of 1,250 crores, taking the 9M FY 24 count to six additions with an estimated booking value of 8,425 crores, the company said.

The board of directors re-appointed Pirojsha Godrej as the Whole Time Director and designated as Executive Chairperson of the company for a further period of three years with effect from April 1, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Also Read: Godrej buys Raj Kapoor’s iconic bungalow in Chembur for 100 crore

Commenting on the Q3 FY2024 performance, Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties Limited, said, “The residential real estate sector in India has been strong over the past three years and we believe the real estate cycle will continue to strengthen over the next few years. The significant levels of business development we have executed in previous years at favorable terms provides us the opportunity to exponentially scale our business in the years ahead. Our topmost priority is bringing these new projects to market in the upcoming quarters.”

The company witnessed strong demand continue for new launches this quarter and “we are delighted with the response to our project, Godrej Aristocrat in Gurugram which received bookings of more than 2,600 crores within the quarter making it GPL’s most successful ever launch. We will significantly exceed our bookings guidance of 14,000 crore for FY24 and we are confident of also delivering our best ever year in terms of cash collections and project deliveries,” he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On