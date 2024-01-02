close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Godrej to develop luxury project with 1,000 cr revenue in Bengaluru's Yeshvantpura

Godrej to develop luxury project with 1,000 cr revenue in Bengaluru's Yeshvantpura

ByYamini C S
Jan 02, 2024 02:39 PM IST

Godrej Properties expects revenue of ₹1,000 crore from apartment sales.

Karnataka capital Bengaluru is all set to get yet another luxury project, this time from Godrej Properties, in the sophisticated locality of Yeshvantpura. The realty giant announced in a filing on Tuesday that it has bought a land parcel measuring four acres in the area, where it will develop premium residential apartments.

The land is located in Yeshwanthpur abutting the National Highway - 75, one of the prime locations in Bengaluru.(@GodrejProp/Twitter)
The land is located in Yeshwanthpur abutting the National Highway - 75, one of the prime locations in Bengaluru.(@GodrejProp/Twitter)

READ | Provident Housing to launch themed villament project in North Bengaluru

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The company added that the project is estimated to generate a revenue of 1,000 crore from sales. The project site, located close to National Highway-75 in the luxury locality, has about 0.7 million square feet (sqft) of saleable area that can be developed, the firm said, according to news agency PTI.

The revenue potential of the project could also increase to 1,250 crore if the company manages to buy another acre of adjoining land, it said. "Yeshwanthpur is an important micro market for us, and we are happy to add this land parcel to our portfolio. This acquisition will further strengthen the company's presence in Bengaluru," Godrej Properties' MD & CEO, Gaurav Pandey said, as quoted by the agency.

READ | Brigade Group to develop 2,100 cr housing project in North Bengaluru

Godrej Properties, a unit of the broader Godgej Group, is a key developer in the country. It mainly focuses on four metropolitan cities, namely, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru and Pune, for its projects.

North Bengaluru sees tremendous demand in housing, office space leasing and rentals, with several property developers flooding the region with apartment, villament and other luxury projects.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out