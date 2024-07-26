 Godrej Properties says UT of Chandigarh has revoked building plans, occupation certificate of a commercial project - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Godrej Properties says UT of Chandigarh has revoked building plans, occupation certificate of a commercial project

ByHT Real Estate News
Jul 26, 2024 06:13 PM IST

Godrej Properties said in a regulatory filing that Chandigarh has revoked the building plans and OC of a commercial project and that it will challenge the order

Godrej Properties has said in a regulatory filing that the government of Union Territory of Chandigarh has revoked the building plans and occupation certificate of a commercial project in the city for alleged ‘violations of conditions of environmental clearance.’

Godrej Properties said Chandigarh has revoked the building plans and OC of a commercial project and that it will challenge the order (Representational photo) (HT Photo)
Godrej Properties said Chandigarh has revoked the building plans and OC of a commercial project and that it will challenge the order (Representational photo) (HT Photo)

The "Office of the Estate Officer, UT, Chandigarh vide its order dated July 24, 2024, received by the company on July 25, has revoked the approved building plans and the occupancy certificate (OC) dated June 09, 2015, of our commercial building Godrej Eternia at Chandigarh citing alleged violations of conditions of environmental clearance,” Godrej Properties informed in a regulatory filing.

The company said it will challenge the order.

"We strongly believe that the order was passed based on a wrong premise and a misunderstanding of the facts. We are reviewing the order's contents and will contest this decision in the appropriate forum in accordance with the law," the company said.

Godrej Properties said the revocation is on “alleged violations of conditions of environmental clearance regarding obtaining permission from the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife.”

The Mumbai-based company, which is part of Godrej Industries Group, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

News / Real Estate / Godrej Properties says UT of Chandigarh has revoked building plans, occupation certificate of a commercial project
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 26, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
