Godrej Properties sells around 650 homes for more than 2000 crore in Noida

Godrej Properties Ltd announced on May 23 that it has sold around 650 homes worth over ₹2,000 crore in its project, Godrej Jardinia, located in Sector 146, Noida, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The project was launched in May 2024.

After the success of Godrej Tropical Isle in the same sector last year, Godrej Jardinia marks yet another ₹2000 crore plus launch for Godrej Properties in the Noida market, and the fourth launch with ₹2000 plus crore sales in NCR in the past four quarters.

Sector 146 is a prominent upcoming residential corridor in Noida. It provides access to high-quality social and commercial infrastructure like the Noida SEZ, entertainment hubs, and Film City. The area provides good connectivity to the upcoming Jewar Airport, as well as to the metro station, Noida- Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway, the company said.

“We are delighted with the response to our project, Godrej Jardinia. We’d like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. Noida is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties, and we will look to further strengthen our presence in the city in the years ahead,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

