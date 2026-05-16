Godrej’s daughter Tanya Dubash and her company buy two sea-facing apartments in Mumbai’s Worli for 294 crore

Adi Godrej’s daughter Tanya Dubash and her company, Shaula Real Estates Private Limited, have purchased two more luxury sea-facing apartments in Mumbai’s Worli for over ₹294 crore at ₹2.53 lakh per sq ft, making it one of the country’s most expensive residential transactions, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Dubash had earlier bought a luxury duplex apartment in the same building in May 2025 for over ₹226 crore.

Mumbai real estate: Adi Godrej’s daughter Tanya Dubash and her company, Shaula Real Estates Private Limited, have purchased two more luxury sea-facing apartments in Mumbai’s Worli for over ₹294 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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This is the same housing complex that shot into the limelight last year, two duplex apartments Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of USV, purchased last year for a total of ₹639 crore, the most expensive deals in the country.

One apartment has been purchased for about ₹146 crore, while the second for about ₹148 crore. According to documents accessed by Zapkey, the two apartments are on a higher floor of the Naman Xana building on Worli Sea Face.

The apartment purchased by Tanya Dubash includes two apartments totalling 11,620 sq ft and two balcony terraces totalling 1,290 sq ft.

The first apartment measures 5,810 sq ft of RERA carpet and a 645 sq ft balcony, and the second apartment is of the same size, the documents showed. Both transactions were registered on May 12, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹16.17 crore was paid along with a registration fee of ₹60,000, the documents show. Documents showed that the two apartments were purchased with a total of eight parking spaces, four for each flat.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Zapkey.com, the two apartments were purchased at a per-square-foot price of ₹2.53 lakh. This is one of the highest per sq ft prices in the Mumbai real estate market. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Zapkey.com, the two apartments were purchased at a per-square-foot price of ₹2.53 lakh. This is one of the highest per sq ft prices in the Mumbai real estate market. {{/usCountry}}

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Tanya Dubash and Naman Developers, the developer constructing the Naman Xana project, could not be reached for comment.

In May last year, Tanya Dubash had purchased a luxury duplex apartment for over ₹226 crore in the same housing complex. The deal price translated to approximately ₹2.16 lakh per sq ft, as per property documents. The duplex unit has a carpet area of 856 sq. m. (~9,214 sq. ft.) and a balcony of 114 sq. m. (1,227 sq. ft.).

The apartment's total built-up area is 1,067 sq. m. (~11,485 sq. ft.). The apartment included six car parking spaces. The deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 13.55 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. The transaction was registered on May 26.

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Also Read: ₹226 crore apartment in Worli">Mumbai luxury real estate: Godrej daughter’s company buys ₹226 crore apartment in Worli

Leena Gandhi Tewari buys Mumbai’s costliest flats for ₹639 cr: Why are pharma tycoons investing in luxury real estate? | Real Estate News

The same luxury complex shot into the limelight last year also houses two duplex apartments that Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of USV, purchased last year for a total of ₹639 crore. On May 28, 2025, pharmaceutical firm USV’s chairperson, Leena Gandhi Tewari, bought two luxury sea-facing duplex apartments in the same complex for ₹639 crore for nearly ₹3 lakh per sq ft. She spent almost ₹63.9 crore on stamp duty and GST, bringing the total transaction value to about ₹703 crore, making it the most expensive residential property deal recorded in the country.

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Also Read: ₹703 crore duplex sets record as Mumbai’s costliest luxury apartment sale at over ₹2 lakh per sq ft">Leena Tewari’s ₹703 crore duplex sets record as Mumbai’s costliest luxury apartment sale at over ₹2 lakh per sq ft

Mumbai’s ₹ 2 lakh per sq ft club: From Leena Tewari and Uday Kotak to Tanya Dubash’s latest Worli deal

Apart from Leena Gandhi Tewari’s high-value transaction at Naman Xana, several other ultra-luxury deals in Mumbai have crossed the ₹2 lakh per sq ft mark in recent years.

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Uday Kotak and his family purchased the entire 22-apartment building in Mumbai’s Worli for over ₹400 crore, with one transaction recording a peak price of ₹2.89 lakh per sq ft, according to property registration documents.

On March 25, 2025, Ceres Developers Pvt Ltd acquired two units at Godrej Carmichael in Tardeo for ₹140.7 crore. The deal attracted stamp duty of ₹8.44 crore and recorded a top price of ₹2,08,360 per sq ft.

In another transaction, Empire Industries Limited purchased a unit in Ashford Palazzo, Tardeo, in August 2017 for ₹45 crore, paying stamp duty of ₹2.25 crore. The transaction was registered at a peak price of ₹2,09,032 per sq ft, according to CRE Matrix data.

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On July 26, 2017, Yashvardhan Arun Kumar Jatia acquired two luxury apartments in the 33 South building in Tardeo for a combined ₹68 crore. The transaction involved stamp duty of ₹3.4 crore and recorded a highest price of ₹2,24,022 per sq ft, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

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Earlier, on August 11, 2016, AIPS Realty acquired a unit in Silverene Terraces in Worli for ₹95.4 crore, with stamp duty payments of ₹4.77 crore. The transaction recorded a peak rate of ₹2,40,732 per sq ft, according to CRE Matrix data.

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