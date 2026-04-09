Gurugram RERA disposes of all pending cases till 2024

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Gurugram has disposed of all 2,174 pending complaints up to 2024, and all cases currently before it for adjudication are now from 2025 onwards, it said in a statement.

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Gurugram has disposed of all 2,174 pending complaints up to 2024. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

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The authority noted that as of March 31, 2025, 2,174 cases were pending, all of which have since been resolved.

In 2025, it adjudicated 5,024 complaints, granting refunds or delayed possession charges (DPC) based on the merits of each case, the statement said

“Now all cases before it for adjudication are from 2025 onwards, it said, adding that 2,174 cases were pending before the authority as on March 31, 2025, which have been disposed of,” it said in a statement on April 8.

Also Read: MahaRERA resolves 6,045 complaints in 2025, disposal rate jumps to 137%

As per RERA status trackers on the website of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, RERA Gurugram is the third-highest in terms of the number of complaint registrations, but the highest in terms of the disposal of registered complaints, the statement added.

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{{^usCountry}} In terms of the percentage of complaints adjudicated, RERA Gurugram ranks among the top, according to the RERA status tracker on the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In terms of the percentage of complaints adjudicated, RERA Gurugram ranks among the top, according to the RERA status tracker on the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs website. {{/usCountry}}

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The data shows that RERA Gurugram has registered 17,893 complaints and disposed of 16,753 of them, translating to a disposal rate of 93.62%, the statement said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vandana Ramnani ...Read More Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia. Read Less

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