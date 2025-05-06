Hilton sets sights on major India expansion, eyes 10-fold growth in a decade

Global hospitality giant Hilton plans to double its brand portfolio in the Indian market over the next five years. Looking ahead, the company aims to expand its presence 10-fold in India within the next decade. This ambitious growth strategy comes as the Indian travel market is projected to become the third-largest in the world over the next five to 10 years, said Christopher Nassetta, president and chief executive officer for Hilton at the company’s First Immersive brand showcase in India held in Bengaluru. Hilton plans to double its brand portfolio in India over the next five years and expand its presence 10-fold within the next decade, said Christopher Nassetta, president and chief executive officer for Hilton. (Hilton)

He said that the Indian market represents a major opportunity across brand segments from luxury to premium economy.

"We are super focused and investing in significant ways to expand our business (in India). We have signed and announced a bunch of different deals lately, including Spark and Hampton. And we are doing more in the luxury space for Astoria, Conrad and other brands. We believe in the next five years, we will double the number of brands that we have represented in the (India) market. Over the next decade, we will increase our representation 10-fold in the Indian market or 300 plus hotels. That will bring us to hundreds of hotels. Our ambitions over the long term are for thousands of hotels," he said.

Out of the 24 brands Hilton operates globally, at least five are currently present in India — including Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, and Hampton by Hilton. To tap into the growing demand for premium economy accommodations in the country, Hilton announced plans in November last year to launch 150 hotels under its new brand, Spark by Hilton, with room rates ranging between ₹4,000 and ₹6,000.

"We have 130 (Spark hotels) in the world. By the end of the year, we'll probably have hopefully 250 Sparks. We only launched it last year. It's moving at a rapid pace," Nassetta told reporters at the event.

He said that India may be a small market right now for Hilton in terms of the number of hotels in the country but there is a huge growth opportunity.

Hospitality segment expanding on the back of infrastructure development in India: Alan Watts

Alan Watts, president of Asia Pacific, Hilton, told reporters that the hospitality segment is expanding on the back of infrastructure development in India.

"About 100 million people will join the consumer class over the next five years. The infrastructure of domestic travel is improving on a daily basis. The India hospitality space is exploding on the back of that infrastructure. Also, while everyone may aspire to be in a Waldorf Astoria, there are only a few locations with the real estate to suit a Waldorf Astoria," he said.

During the event, Hilton also announced its first LXR Hotels and Resorts brand in India which will debut in Bengaluru in 2026.

Watts also said that Hilton plans to expand 10 times the current portfolio in India with its Strategic Licensing Agreement (SLA) partners. The hospitality major has signed a SLA with Nile Hospitality to open 75 Hampton by Hilton hotels in India this year and with Olive by Embassy to develop 150 Spark by Hilton hotels in the country in November last year.

Expansion plans

The company showcased five of its brands at the event including Conrad Hotels and Resorts, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton and the soon-to-be-launched brands such as the luxury Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, LXR Hotels and Resorts, Signia by Hilton, the lifestyle (Curio Collection by Hilton) and focused service (Spark by Hilton) brands.

The first, Spark by Hilton, (the aspirational and value brand) will open in 2025 in India, joining more than 130 trading hotels around the world.

The Hampton by Hilton brand will debut across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Bihar.

Hilton’s largest brand in India, DoubleTree by Hilton—besides its 11 existing hotels—has announced 12 additional properties across Tier II and III cities, including Siliguri, Bhopal, Kochi, and Chandigarh.

Hilton’s first Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts brand in Jaipur is expected by 2027.

Slohh by Roach and Curio Collection by Hilton are set to debut as Hilton’s first lifestyle hotel in India, opening later this year in Bengaluru’s Whitefield. The brand will draw inspiration from Karnataka’s lush coffee plantations. Meanwhile, Hilton’s third Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in India, located in Jaipur, will showcase artwork by Goa-based artist Subodh Kerkar.

The brand has also developed an innovative 1-3-5 model for experiences that allow guests to explore new destinations in one, three, or five hours based on personal preferences.

“This concept is about giving guests purposeful options, whether they have one, three, or five hours to immerse meaningfully in a destination,” said Dino Michael, Global Category Head, Luxury Brands, Hilton.

Hilton’s collaboration with Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone



At Hilton’s Brand Showcase held in Bengaluru, attendees got a first look at the strategy behind the company’s upcoming campaign featuring global icon and brand ambassador Deepika Padukone.

“We’ve admired her for a long time,” said Gretchen Moore, vice president of Marketing & Loyalty, APAC at Hilton. “She’s bold, grounded, and always focused on what’s next. In many ways, she reflects the spirit of our guests.”

The partnership was born from a shared commitment to authenticity and human connection. “When we sat down with Deepika, we asked, ‘What matters to you right now?’” Moore said.

“She spoke openly about the fast pace of her life, the demands she faces, and how meaningful it is to feel truly supported while traveling. That conversation deeply resonated with us,” Moore said.

Hilton has a portfolio of 24 brands comprising more than 8,600 properties and nearly 1.3 million rooms, in 139 countries and territories.