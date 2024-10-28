Global hospitality major Hilton on October 28 announced the signing of Hilton Garden Inn in East Bengaluru's Whitefield micro market, set to open in early 2025. Hilton signs second Hilton Garden Inn in Bengaluru, to open in early 2025 (Picture used for representational purpose only)(Pixabay)

“This new property will bring Hilton’s Bengaluru portfolio to seven trading and ten pipeline hotels,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company statement, Hilton Garden Inn, Bengaluru, Whitefield, is being developed in partnership with Minerva Executive Apartment Private Limited, a repeat owner and existing operator of Hilton Garden Inn Pune Hinjawadi.

It will be the brand's third hotel in Whitefield, after the DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield which opened earlier this year and Curio Collection by Hilton, Bengaluru, Whitefield, scheduled to open in 2025.

The company statement said that Hilton Garden Inn in Whitefield will be located in the prime commercial area with easy access to key business hubs and tech parks, including International Tech Park, Prestige Shantiniketan, and the Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP) Zone.



The company's portfolio in Bengaluru



Upon opening, the new hotel will offer 223 guest rooms, per the company statement. According to the company statement, Hilton’s present portfolio of trading and pipeline hotels in South Asia stands at 55.

Bengaluru is set to now host four Hilton brands - Conrad Bengaluru, Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park, DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield and Hilton Garden Inn, Bengaluru, Whitefield, it said.

“Our multi-brand strategy in Bengaluru underscores our confidence in the city's economic trajectory and its significance as a global technology hub. With this signing, Hilton is better positioned to serve an array of travelers in Bengaluru, from luxury to budget-conscious business professionals. This signing also cements our relationship with our existing partners, Minerva Executive Apartment Private Limited,” said Zubin Saxena, senior vice president and regional head, Hilton, South Asia.

Samir Shah, director, Minerva Executive Apartment Private Limited, said, “This signing agreement with Hilton is a great opportunity for us to contribute to enhancing the hospitality experiences in Whitefield, a vibrant tech and commercial hub in Bengaluru, benefiting from significant intrastate and interstate leisure and business travel.”

