M3M India and Oyo collaborate to launch SUNDAY branded hotel in Gurugram

Gurugram-based M3M India and Oravel Stays, the parent company of OYO Hotels & Homes, a global hospitality technology company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the premium SUNDAY hotel. M3M India and Oravel Stays, the parent company of OYO Hotels & Homes, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the premium SUNDAY Hotel in India.

The project will feature 220 keys at M3M SkyLoft, New Golf Course Road Extension, Gurugram with approximately 1.67 lakh square feet of space, out of 15 lakh square feet, the company said in a statement.

The hotel will be located near the proposed upcoming Cyber City 2 on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram.

The hotel-cum-residences offering is a part of a larger partnership to develop luxurious hospitality space across 15 lakh square feet with 1000 keys across multiple destinations in Gurugram and Noida, the company said.

The project design is led by Zubin Cooper, CEO of Bentel Associates International.

“With this MoU, we are poised to develop 1.5 million square feet of world-class facilities that will set new benchmarks in the industry. We are confident that this partnership will bring immense value to our stakeholders and contribute to the fast-growing region,” said Sudeep Bhatt, President, M3M India.

“The SUNDAY Hotel partnership with M3M India allows us to expand our footprint in the luxury segment in metro cities beginning with Gurugram which has emerged as one of the key destinations for social events, domestic tourists and long stay international guests,” said Aditya Sharma, Business Head, Oravel Stays Private Limited.

M3M India has 56 projects spread across retail, residential, offices, service apartments and a land bank of 3,000 acres across Gurugram, Noida and Panipat.

Other properties

SUNDAY Hotel, a premium brand of hotels was originally launched in May 2023 through a joint venture between the Softbank Group and Oravel Stays, the parent company of OYO.

The first SUNDAY hotel was launched in Jaipur followed by Vadodara and Chandigarh in India and London and Dubai in overseas markets, the company said.

