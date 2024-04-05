Ascott forays into North India; announces opening of apart’hotel in Gurugram

International hospitality brand, The Ascott Limited, has forayed into North India along with the real estate developer Paras Buildtech with the launch of its first serviced apartments in Gurugram at the Citadines Paras Square. International hospitality brand, The Ascott Limited, has forayed into North India along with the real estate developer Paras Buildtech.

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is Singapore-based CapitaLand Investment Limited’s wholly owned lodging business unit.

Citadines Paras Square Gurugram will be the first apart’hotel in North India under Ascott India's portfolio, which now boasts of a total of 18 properties across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Goa and Chennai. The aparthotel offers a variety of room options for seamless short or extended stays.

Citadines Paras Square located at sector 63A Gurugram is part of Paras Square, a mixed-use development by Paras Buildtech. The apart’hotel features 94 fully-equipped studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, that will cater to both business and leisure travellers, the company said.

“This marks a significant milestone for Ascott's expansion in North India, offering business travelers a redefined experience that blends relaxation with unparalleled service,” the company said.

The property was inaugurated in the presence of leaders from Ascott Vincent Miccolis, Managing Director of Middle East, Africa, Turkey & India, The Ascott Limited; Hoshang Garivala, Country General Manager, The Ascott Limited India among others.

“We're thrilled to unveil Citadines Paras Square Gurugram in the heart of India's Millennium City. Gurugram is experiencing phenomenal growth, and this expansion is part of our goal to capture a larger share of India's dynamic hospitality market, which is expected to clock 11-13 per cent revenue growth in 2024-25,” said Vincent Miccolis, Managing Director of Middle East, Africa, Turkey & India for Ascott.

Kunal Rishi,COO, Paras Buildtech said, “We at Paras Group are delighted to partner with The Ascott Limited for the launch of the first Citadines of North India at Paras Square Gurugram. This innovative offering caters directly to the evolving needs of Gurugram's burgeoning Global Capability Center (GCC) and technology hub clientele.”