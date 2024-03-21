Marriott International to debut Ritz-Carlton brand in Jaipur; signs agreement with Gurnani Resorts & hotels

Marriott International Inc has signed an agreement with Gurnani Resorts & Hotels to introduce its globally acclaimed The Ritz-Carlton brand in Jaipur, Rajasthan.



Anticipated to debut in January 2028, the 250-key resort will bring its service and classic modern design to the Pink City, the company said. Marriott International Inc has signed an agreement with Gurnani Resorts & Hotels to introduce its globally acclaimed The Ritz-Carlton brand in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

"We are thrilled to unveil the strategic addition of The Ritz-Carlton Jaipur to our Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, fortifying our presence in Jaipur where we currently have five operational hotels," said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific excluding China at Marriott International.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: Hotel industry expected to witness revenue growth of 7-9% in FY2025; spiritual tourism to drive demand

“Our collaboration with Gurnani Resorts & Hotels underscores our enduring commitment to India, a country known for its strong and rapidly growing economy. The burgeoning domestic market's interest in luxury travel is fueling an increase in demand for renowned global luxury brands. This strategic signing showcases our commitment to thoughtfully grow our iconic brands in destinations where we know our guests want to travel most,” he said.

The location



The Ritz-Carlton Jaipur is poised to offer travelers a sanctuary of royal luxury intertwined with culturally rich local experiences. The resort’s planned location enjoys connectivity to key tourist attractions via NH48, with historical landmarks like Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal Palace, The City Palace, Nahargarh Fort, and the iconic Jantar Mantar all conveniently located within a 50-minute drive from the resort, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Hotel industry homes in on Ayodhya with over ₹4200 crore projects

Anticipated to feature 250 modern guest rooms and suites, plans also call for the resort facilities to include The Ritz-Carlton Lobby Lounge, a destination spa, replete with an indoor pool, six eclectic casual and fine dining restaurants and bars and state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities.

“The Ritz-Carlton Jaipur is slated to be the first unique Villa Resort Development in Rajasthan, and we look forward to a long-standing association with Marriott International,” said Mohan Das Gurnani, chairman, Gurnani Group.

Also Read: Are gods smiling for real estate investors in Varanasi, Ayodhya, other temple towns?

Marriott International, Inc is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,800 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 139 countries and territories.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 110 hotels in 35 countries and territories.