Marriott International signs pact with Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures to bring the Edition hotels brand to South Asia

Marriott International, Inc has announced the signing of an agreement with Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures Private Limited to bring its brand The Edition to South Asia, with a 182-key The Mumbai Edition.



Expected to debut in 2028, The Mumbai Edition will mark the brand’s first property in India, establishing a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the region, the company said in a statement. Marriott International, Inc has announced the signing of an agreement with Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures Private Limited to open its brand The Edition in South Asia, with a 182-key The Mumbai Edition. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Shutterstock)

Situated along a prime arterial road within the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), The Mumbai Edition will be located in the heart of Mumbai's business districts.



Surrounded by 12 million square feet of commercial space, the hotel will stand at the nexus of commerce and culture, it said.



“We look forward to bringing The Edition flair to the vibrant metropolis of Mumbai, where tradition and modernity blend seamlessly. The signing highlights our commitment to strengthening the presence of our luxury portfolio in India, while demonstrating guests continued demand for luxury accommodations and experiences. We will continue to strategically expand our footprint and match brands with complementary destinations to cater to the ever-evolving guest demands. We are excited to team up once again with Prestige Falcon Realty Ventures Private Limited, to bring this vision to life," said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International.

Also Read: Radisson Hotel Group to develop 100-room facility in Chennai

Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director of Prestige Group, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Marriott International once again in redefining luxury hospitality in India. This milestone marks the arrival of The Edition brand in South Asia reflecting our commitment to delivering excellent hospitality across brand propositions.”

The Mumbai Edition is slated to open with 182 luxurious guest rooms, including one penthouse suite, a lobby bar, a rooftop terrace with a pool, an expansive spa and wellness facility, a fitness centre and multiple bars and restaurants.



Plans include 1,385 square meters of meeting and banquet space designed to accommodate a range of events, from corporate meetings to social celebrations.

Also Read: Oberoi Realty plans to come up with a 1.8 mn sq ft mall, a hotel and an office space in Mumbai



Global footprint

Edition currently operates 20 hotels in New York and Times Square, Miami Beach, West Hollywood, Tampa, Barcelona, Bodrum, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sanya China, Shanghai, Tokyo Toranomon, Tokyo Ginza, Singapore, Riviera Maya at Kanai in Mexico and Jeddah.

Marriott International, Inc is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of approximately 9,000 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 141 countries and territories.

Prestige Group has a diversified business model across various segments, viz residential, office, retail, hospitality, property management, and warehouses with operations in more than 12 major locations in India. The Group has completed 300 projects spanning a developable area of around 190 mn sq ft.

Also Read: M3M India and Oravel Stays collaborate to launch SUNDAY branded hotel in Gurugram