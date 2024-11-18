Global hospitality company Hilton on November 18 announced the signing of a licensing agreement (SLA) with Olive by Embassy to open 150 Spark by Hilton hotels across India, marking the brand’s debut in Asia Pacific. The first Spark by Hilton hotels will open in Southern India with a focus on Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Hilton signs licensing agreement with Olive by Embassy to bring 150 Spark by Hilton Hotels to India. In front row (seated from L-R) Kahraman Yigit, Co-founder & CEO, Olive by Embassy, Shruti Gandhi Buckley, Hampton & Spark Global Brand Management, Hilton, Jitu Virwani, Chairman & Managing Director, Embassy Group and Alan Watts, President, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

On average, these hotels will be priced at ₹4,000 to 6,000 per key, depending on the market market.



The agreement comes as a result of Hilton’s partnership with The Embassy Group, owners of Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park and Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park. This agreement reinforces Hilton’s ambitious growth in South Asia and brings a new premium economy brand to the dynamic Indian market, the company's statement said.

“This landmark signing with Olive by Embassy underscores Hilton’s bold ambition in and long-term commitment to South Asia,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific at Hilton. “Spark by Hilton will address a gap in the Indian market, offering affordable stays without compromise, and capturing unmet demand for value and consistency across major and smaller cities. Not only will this partnership set the stage for record-breaking growth, but it also positions Hilton to achieve a commanding presence in one of the world’s largest lodging markets.”

Launched in 2023, with 100 hotels at various stages of development, Spark by Hilton is the fastest launch-to-open brand in Hilton’s history. The conversion-friendly, premium economy brand is aimed at the aspirational and value-seeking traveler.

Global experience at entry-level price

“We are committed to expanding our presence in South Asia,” said Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer and president, Global Development, Hilton.



“Rapid middle-class formation continues to take place across this dynamic region, where we see tremendous long-term growth prospects for Hilton. Following international debuts for Spark in the United Kingdom and Canada, there is a compelling opportunity for the brand’s flexible model, coupled with Hilton’s powerful network and commercial engine, to capitalize on the fast-growing premium economy segment in India. Alongside our longtime partner, The Embassy Group, we look forward to accelerating Hilton’s growth across this key market and welcoming many new guests into our network,” he said.

Jitu Virwani, chairman and managing director, Embassy Group, said, “Today’s agreement marks an important step forward in our partnership with Hilton. Spark by Hilton is the ideal brand to capitalize on the country’s growing middle-class, its infrastructure investment push, and its burgeoning hospitality sector. With Embassy’s deep understanding of the market, and the local expertise of our franchise partners, we believe that this is the beginning of an exciting journey to redefine the premium economy segment.”

Kahraman Yigit, co-founder and CEO, Olive by Embassy, says, “We are seeing a huge demand in the country for premium economy accommodation and reliable quality stay experiences. This gap is currently unmet. With no other product quite like it in the premium economy segment, Spark by Hilton is a much-needed, consistent brand that will provide an impetus for the overall market to grow. We believe that this disruptive offering is the right one for investors, developers, and owners looking to maximize their returns.”

Shruti Gandhi Buckley, Hampton & Spark Global Brand Management, Hilton, said that Spark's prototype will be adaptable to various site conditions in India, including brownfield, conversion of existing assets and also greenfield opportunities.

In 2024 alone, the company made its debut in Nepal with the opening of Hilton Kathmandu and expanded its full-service portfolio with the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Whitefield. Hilton Gurugram Baani City Centre, Hilton Garden Inn Surat, and Hilton Garden Inn Jabalpur are also on track to open by the end of the year.