...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

House of Hiranandani secures redevelopment project in Mumbai's Borivali with 3,000 crore revenue potential

Mumbai real estate update: House of Hiranandani said the residential project will span across 7.6 lakh sq ft of saleable carpet area

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:22 pm IST
By Mehul R Thakkar
Advertisement

Mumbai-based real estate developer House of Hiranandani has secured redevelopment rights for an approximately three-acre plot in Mumbai's Borivali West. The company plans to develop a housing project on the site with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of 3,000 crore.

Mumbai real estate: House of Hiranandani has secured redevelopment rights for an approximately three-acre plot in Mumbai's Borivali West. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Gemini Generated Photo )

The project will include around 380 homes for existing members, along with over 850 free-sale residences, spanning approximately 7.6 lakh sq ft of saleable carpet area.

“At House of Hiranandani, every project is an opportunity to raise the bar on design, quality, and the way communities live. Redevelopment goes beyond building real estate. It calls for trust, design integrity, and consistency of delivery, values that have shaped our approach for decades. For existing members, it also means moving into homes that are durable, spacious, and equipped with modern amenities that meaningfully enhance everyday living," said Harsh Hiranandani, Director, House of Hiranandani.

According to the company, Borivali West is one of the few pockets within city limits with a low-density, green character. A mangrove park, classified as a Forest Reserve, is located five minutes from the site.

The company said that its project in Borivali is supported by Western Rail and Metro Lines 2A and 7, which strengthen east-west and north-south movement across the suburban grid.

"House of Hiranandani already has an established presence in Mumbai's western suburbs, and this development marks a further deepening of that commitment as demand for branded, large-format residential development in the corridor continues to grow," the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Mumbai redevelopment: Why some flat owners choose not to move back after redevelopment is complete

House of Hiranandani has a track record of 51+ million. sq.ft. developed area, 27,041 homes delivered. The company also has a commercial development of over 14.76 million sq. ft of office spaces.

Redevelopment race in the Mumbai real estate market

Areas like Borivali, Andheri, Bandra, Malad, Ghatkopar, and Mulund have the highest number of redevelopment projects, according to data from Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy.

Also Read: Mumbai redevelopment: Should you sell your apartment to the developer or wait it out through the entire process?

According to the report, a total of 910 housing societies have signed development agreements (DA) since 2020, unlocking nearly 326.8 acres (1.32 mn sq m) of potential land area in the Mumbai limits, based on Floor Space Index (FSI) utilisation norms and average unit sizes across the regions.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mehul R Thakkar

Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.

housing project urban development infrastructure
Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
Home / Real Estate / House of Hiranandani secures redevelopment project in Mumbai's Borivali with 3,000 crore revenue potential
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.