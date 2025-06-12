Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Housing supply in the top 15 Tier-2 cities drops by 35% in Q1 2025, with 90% of the new inventory priced below 2 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Jun 12, 2025 07:10 PM IST

Bhubaneshwar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Nagpur, and Nashik, among other Tier-2 cities, reported a dip in supply

Housing supply in the top 15 Tier-2 cities, including four cities of Gujarat, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, and Vadodara, fell by a whopping 35% to 30,155 units in the January-March period of 2025, with 48% of the supply in the 50L-1 crore price range, said a report by NSE-listed real estate data analytics firm PropEquity.

Housing supply in the top 15 Tier-2 cities, including four cities of Gujarat, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, and Vadodara, fell by a whopping 35% to 30,155 units in the January-March period of 2025. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)
Housing supply in the top 15 Tier-2 cities, including four cities of Gujarat, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, and Vadodara, fell by a whopping 35% to 30,155 units in the January-March period of 2025. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The supply stood at 45,901 units, with 36% of the launches in the price range of 50L-1crore in Q1 2024. Bhubaneshwar witnessed the highest decline, at 72% to 772 units in Q1 2025, while Nashik saw the least decline, at 2% to 2466 units.

In the Ahmedabad real estate market, the supply fell by 35% to 11,096 units from 17,108 units in Q1 2024. In terms of supply going up, Coimbatore is the only city witnessing a 127% increase in housing supply from 477 to 1,077, the report said.

Also Read: Housing sales in top 15 Tier 2 cities fall 8%, sales value up 6% in Q1 2025: Report

The report further added that Eastern and Central India, with a 68% fall in new launches in Q1 2025, saw the highest decline, followed by 55% in Northern India, 28% in Western India and 26% in Southern India. The seven State Capitals in the top 15 tier 2 cities saw a 43% decline in supply in Q1 2025.

Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO, PropEquity, said, “The decline in supply is a result of a cautious approach and shifting priorities by developers. Financially robust developers with a strong balance sheet look to launch premium homes in order to increase their profit margin. As a result, the supply of homes under 50 lakh has seen a consistent decline due to its unviability. Meanwhile, homes priced between 1-2 crore have seen supply share increasing from 18% to 23%.”

“With home loan rates hovering around 8-8.5%, the recent reduction of 50bps in repo rate by the RBI will further drive down the home loan rates, thereby providing an impetus in the 50L-2cr priced homes in tier 2 cities," Jasuja said.

“The tier 2 cities present a huge opportunity for corporates and developers as massive infrastructure development and the government’s focus on making these cities as growth drivers will enable end-user demand," Jasuja said.

Also Read: Mumbai’s unsold luxury housing inventory rises 36% in Q1 2025 after two-year decline: ANAROCK

Supply of units under 2 crore stood at 95%

Housing units priced under 2 crore accounted for 95% of the total supply in Q1 2025, up from 87% in the same period last year. 

The report said the supply of units priced under 50 lakh more than halved to 7,124 units in Q1 2025, as against 15420 units in the same period last year. Its share of the total supply fell from 33% to 24% in Q1 2025.

Similarly, the supply of units priced between 50 lakh and 1 crore dipped by 12%, and its share rose from 36% to 48% in Q1 2025. The supply of units priced between 1-2 cr fell by 17% and its share rose from 18% to 23% in Q1 2025.

Also Read: Over 29,000 complaints filed by homebuyers against 5,500 real estate projects in Maharashtra: MahaRERA data

The supply of units priced 2 crore and above dipped by 73% in Q1 2025, and its share dipped from 13% to 5%. State Capitals saw a 90% drop in the supply of units priced under 50 lakh and a 13% drop in the supply of units priced between 50 lakh and 1 crore in Q1 2025. 

However, the supply of units priced between 1-2 crore rose by 31%, the report said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Housing supply in the top 15 Tier-2 cities drops by 35% in Q1 2025, with 90% of the new inventory priced below 2 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On