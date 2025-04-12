Hyatt plans to treble India capacity on wedding, concerts boom

(Bloomberg) -- Hyatt Hotels Corp. plans to treble its number of properties in India over the next five years, as affluent residents splurge on weddings, pilgrimage and concerts. Hyatt Hotels Corp. plans to treble its number of properties in India over the next five years, as affluent residents splurge on weddings, pilgrimage and concerts. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The Chicago-based chain, which operates 50 hotels in India, is planning to add 100 more, Sunjae Sharma, managing director of India & Southwest Asia at Hyatt, told Bloomberg News. Six of those will be opened this year in cities like Kochi in southern India and Jaipur in the north, he said.

Sharma said the rise in domestic travel post the Covid pandemic has made India the fourth-largest hospitality market, along with Mexico, trailing only China and the US.

“Concerts like Coldplay have been packed” and Hyatt was looking at more such events to bring in travelers, he said. Religious travel, wellness experiences and destination weddings were the other drivers.

Hyatt — it signed on 21 properties last year — is tapping into this booming tourism sector, which is expected to grow to $131 billion by 2030. Consultancy firm EY expects the travel industry to grow as much as 15% yearly, underpinned by an expanding middle-income population.

“Weddings also makes the Indian market so great for Hyatt because of the high-end spend,” said Sharma, with Indians not only spending domestically, but also flying to destinations like Bali, Vietnam and Thailand for their nuptials.

Indians are increasingly preferring travel over other luxury purchases, spurring hotel operators like Taj-owner Indian Hotels Co. and Four Seasons to draw up expansion plans.

Hyatt will continue with its asset-light model, where it does not invest in building the property and instead helps owners run the hotels and also promote them.

With road and air connectivity improving, 80% of the demand in India is fueled by local travelers seeking high-end experiences that include resorts in even lesser-known destinations, Sharma said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.