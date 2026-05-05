Hyderabad leads 10 crore-plus luxury housing with 8,562 crore in FY26 sales; offers 60% more space than Bengaluru

Hyderabad has emerged as South India’s top ultra-luxury housing market, clocking ₹8,562 crore in ₹10 crore-plus home sales in FY26, with buyers getting nearly 60% more space than in Bengaluru for the same price, according to the latest Southern India High-End Luxury Housing Report by India Sotheby’s International Realty (India SIR) and CRE Matrix.

Buyers of luxury homes in Hyderabad get around 6,210 sq. ft, nearly 60% more than Bengaluru’s 3,930 sq. ft. and significantly higher than Chennai’s 4,290 sq. ft, a report has said. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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A key highlight of the report is the ‘space arbitrage’ advantage: for a ₹10 crore home, buyers in Hyderabad get about 6,210 sq. ft., nearly 60% more than Bengaluru (3,930 sq. ft.) and significantly higher than Chennai (4,290 sq. ft.).

The report highlights a clear shift in market dynamics, with Hyderabad establishing a strong lead over traditional tech hubs in both value and volume. The city recorded over ₹8,562 crore in ultra-luxury home sales, more than four times Bengaluru’s ₹1,957 crore, reinforcing its dominance in the segment.

However, Bengaluru showed strong momentum, registering a 52% year-on-year rise in unit sales, indicating rapid expansion of high-end housing into emerging corridors.

Hyderabad led the southern ultra-luxury housing market with sales of ₹8,562 crore from 625 units, with Kokapet emerging as the top-performing locality at ₹1,298 crore. Bengaluru followed with ₹1,957 crore from 128 units, led by Rajanukunte at ₹572 crore, while Chennai recorded ₹727 crore from 58 units, with Abhiramapuram contributing ₹226 crore, it noted.

Hyderabad dominates in large format homes; Bengaluru posts highest y-o-y increase in sales

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{{^usCountry}} The product mix highlights Hyderabad’s dominance in large-format homes, with 355 apartments above 8,000 sq. ft. sold compared to just 19 in Bengaluru. In terms of growth, Bengaluru posted the highest year-on-year increase in unit sales at 52%, followed by Chennai at 49% and Hyderabad at 10%, the report noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The product mix highlights Hyderabad’s dominance in large-format homes, with 355 apartments above 8,000 sq. ft. sold compared to just 19 in Bengaluru. In terms of growth, Bengaluru posted the highest year-on-year increase in unit sales at 52%, followed by Chennai at 49% and Hyderabad at 10%, the report noted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The report points to a clear divergence in South India’s ultra-luxury housing markets. Hyderabad has undergone a structural transformation, with luxury sales growing nearly 3.5x from ₹2,447 crore to ₹8,562 crore in four years. A defining feature of the city is scale, around 57% of sales are in apartments above 8,000 sq. ft., with villas and row houses contributing about 40% of total value in FY26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report points to a clear divergence in South India’s ultra-luxury housing markets. Hyderabad has undergone a structural transformation, with luxury sales growing nearly 3.5x from ₹2,447 crore to ₹8,562 crore in four years. A defining feature of the city is scale, around 57% of sales are in apartments above 8,000 sq. ft., with villas and row houses contributing about 40% of total value in FY26. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bengaluru, meanwhile, is driven by rapid expansion, with unit sales rising from 84 in FY25 to 128 in FY26. The North-West corridor has emerged as a breakout luxury cluster, surging from ₹11 crore to ₹654 crore in a year, reflecting the discovery of new high-end micro-markets, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bengaluru, meanwhile, is driven by rapid expansion, with unit sales rising from 84 in FY25 to 128 in FY26. The North-West corridor has emerged as a breakout luxury cluster, surging from ₹11 crore to ₹654 crore in a year, reflecting the discovery of new high-end micro-markets, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Chennai remains a niche, prestige-led market, recording sales of ₹727 crore and anchored in established central locations such as Abhiramapuram and Alwarpet. Its growth is relatively constrained by a thinner base of high-income buyers, including senior tech and BFSI leaders, who drive top-end luxury demand, it said.

“The story of South India’s luxury housing is a story of three distinct identities. Hyderabad has the scale to build an entire luxury ecosystem in corridors like Kokapet. Bengaluru has the velocity, with new corridors emerging at a rapid pace. Chennai remains anchored in legacy prestige. We believe Bengaluru is the market to watch for immediate growth. At the same time, Hyderabad has set a new benchmark for ultra-luxury volume in southern India,” said Ashwin Chadha, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty.

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Also Read: Hyderabad real estate: Rise in ₹2 cr homes—are buyers being priced out and can infra support the growing inventory?

“South India’s luxury market has reached a pivotal inflection point. Hyderabad’s leadership is backed by structural fundamentals - space-value and sustained demand for large floor plates. Bengaluru’s transformation proves that premium living is no longer confined to heritage addresses. For investors, the signal is clear: differentiate strategies by city, not just by segment,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, co-founder and CEO, CRE Matrix.

Also Read: Bengaluru vs Hyderabad real estate: Growth-led stability or value-driven opportunity; where should homebuyers invest?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vandana Ramnani ...Read More Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia. Read Less

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