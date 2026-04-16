Hyderabad real estate: Invesco leases 2.2 lakh sq ft office space for 1.52 crore monthly rent

Asset management firm Invesco (India) Pvt Ltd has leased over 2.23 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad for five years at a monthly rent of ₹1.52 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

Invesco (India) has leased over 2.23 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad for five years at a monthly rent of ₹ 1.52 crore, according data accessed by Propstack.(ChatGPT generated image )

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The space was leased at Meenakshi Eco Park, Tower 1, in Khajaguda. The landlord is Meenakshi Infrastructures Private Limited, the document showed.

The lease commenced on February 24, 2026, and spans three floors within the commercial development, it showed.

The deal was signed at a rental of ₹69 per sq ft per month. The company paid a security deposit of about ₹9.12 crore, the document said. The rent will be increased by 15% every year, the document said.

A list of questions has been sent to Invesco and Meenakshi Infrastructure. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Also Read: Executive Centre leases over 2 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad for ₹2.24 cr monthly rent

Previous transactions in Hyderabad

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Netflix, through its subsidiary Line Gatos Advanced Imaging and Visual Effects India LLP, had leased 41,435 sq ft of office space for a monthly rent of ₹39.36 lakh for five years. The global streaming giant leased the space at the Atria Block of International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) in Madhapur, owned by VITP Private Limited, the document showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Netflix, through its subsidiary Line Gatos Advanced Imaging and Visual Effects India LLP, had leased 41,435 sq ft of office space for a monthly rent of ₹39.36 lakh for five years. The global streaming giant leased the space at the Atria Block of International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) in Madhapur, owned by VITP Private Limited, the document showed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In January this year, Facebook India leased nearly 69,702 sq ft of office space in Hitec City for a five-year term at a monthly rent of almost ₹67 lakh. According to the lease deed accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the agreement was signed between Mahanga Commercial Properties Pvt Ltd and Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd, Meta's Indian arm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In January this year, Facebook India leased nearly 69,702 sq ft of office space in Hitec City for a five-year term at a monthly rent of almost ₹67 lakh. According to the lease deed accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the agreement was signed between Mahanga Commercial Properties Pvt Ltd and Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd, Meta's Indian arm. {{/usCountry}}

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The company leased the space in the Skyview 20 building at The Skyview complex; the lease was registered on December 2, 2025. Rent commencement began on December 18, 2025, while the lease term is effective from July 18, 2025, for a period of five years, the documents showed.Also Read: Apple expands Hyderabad presence, leases additional 57,000 sq ft office space, taking total footprint to 6.3 lakh sq ft

Apple India Private Limited has also leased 57,000 sq ft of office space at WaveRock IT Park in Hyderabad for five years at a monthly rent of ₹71.6 lakh, expanding its total footprint at the campus to approximately 6.34 lakh sq ft.

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Apple India Private Limited has taken five floors in Tower 2.1 (Tower 1 of Phase II) at WaveRock, owned by TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Private Limited. The lease is a fresh transaction and commenced on December 1, 2025, the document showed.

As part of the agreement, Apple paid a security deposit of ₹4.30 crore. The lease also includes an annual escalation clause of 4.77% and a three-year lock-in period, according to the document.

Executive Centre India Limited had leased 2.03 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad’s Hitec City for a monthly rental of ₹2.24 crore for five years. The space, located in Avance Business Hub, was leased from the landlord, Phoenix Infocity Private Limited, under a new agreement commencing from February 1, 2026. The lease spans the third and fourth floors of the building and covers a chargeable area of 2,03,755 sq ft.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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