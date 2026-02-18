India Sotheby’s International Realty partners with UK-based Interiors with Art Ltd

Luxury real estate transaction advisory firm India Sotheby’s International Realty (India SIR) has announced a joint venture with Interiors With Art Ltd. (IWA), a premier UK-based design practice, to offer integrated design and architecture consultancy services to clients in India’s rapidly expanding luxury residential market. India Sotheby’s International Realty (India SIR) has announced a joint venture with Interiors With Art Ltd. (IWA). (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

The partnership aims to offer bespoke, end-to-end design and architecture consultancy for UHNIs and HNIs across India’s rapidly expanding luxury residential market, the company said in a statement.

With over 24 years of excellence in the United Kingdom, Interiors with Art has built a formidable reputation for delivering world-class interiors for global billionaires and royal families across Europe, Middle East and India, it said.

"We are thrilled to partner with Interiors with Art to bring a new dimension of luxury to our clients," said Amit Goyal, MD, India SIR. "Their experience and legacy of working with the world’s most discerning homeowners, combined with our leadership in the Indian luxury real estate market, creates a unique value proposition."

Shailja Vohora, Director at IWA, commented on the expansion: "Design, for us, is an intimate narrative between a space and its inhabitant. As we expand into the Indian market, our focus is to blend world-class aesthetics with the country’s rich heritage of craftsmanship. We don't just build homes; we curate environments that resonate with the client.”

Sanjay Sharma, MD at IWA, added, "IWA has built a reputation for delivering discreet, world-class interiors for an international clientele who value excellence, craftsmanship and absolute privacy. By joining forces with ISIR, we are excited to bring our capabilities to India."

The partnership comes at a time when the Indian luxury housing segment is witnessing growth, with buyers increasingly seeking global standards of sophistication, technology, and personalisation, the statement said.