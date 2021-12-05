Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indiabulls Housing Finance set to raise 1,000 cr through public issue

The issue will open on December 9 and close on December 20, Indiabulls issued a statement.
Indiabulls Real Estate(Bloomberg)
Published on Dec 05, 2021
New Delhi

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Saturday announced that it will raise up to 1,000 crore through a public issue of bonds that opens next week. The issue is set to on December 9 and closes on December 20, the company informed. The bonds are rated AA/stable by Crisil and BWR.

The base issue size of the bonds, in the nature of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), is of 200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to 800 crore, aggregating up to 1,000 crore, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing. 

The company is on track to disburse the retail loans through co-lending with a total of seven co-lending partners – HDFC Ltd., Central Bank of India, Yes Bank, RBL Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab &Sind Bank, and Indian Bank.

Last month, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) announced the appointment of Kulumani Gopalratnam Krishnamurthy as its non-executive chairman with effect from February 1, 2022. 

Former Managing Director & CEO of HDFC Property Ventures, Krishnamurthy has been appointed as an independent director with an immediate effect.

(With PTI inputs)

