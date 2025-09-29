Indian REITs Association joins global body to promote real estate investment trust sector

The Indian REITs Association (IRA) has joined the Global REIT Alliance, an international coalition dedicated to advancing the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector worldwide, it said in a statement on September 29. The Indian REITs Association (IRA) has joined the Global REIT Alliance to advance the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector worldwide (Photo for representational purposes only) (Shutterstock)

The Alliance was officially launched recently at the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA)’s 2025 ReThink conference in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Global REIT Alliance brings together 24 countries and regions, creating a unified voice for REIT advocacy and a platform for knowledge-sharing and standard-setting. The IRA’s membership marks a significant milestone for India’s rapidly growing REIT market, underscoring its increasing importance on the global stage, it said in a statement.

Preeti Chheda, Executive Committee Member of the IRA and CFO of Mindspace Business Parks REIT, said, "This alliance provides a vital platform to collaborate with the global REIT community, exchange market perspectives, and collectively drive the growth of REITs globally."

Welcoming the Indian REITs Association, Peter Verwer, spokesperson of the Global REIT Alliance, said, “We are delighted to welcome the Indian REITs Association to the Global REIT Alliance. India’s REIT market has already demonstrated remarkable growth in a relatively short span of time, and its inclusion will bring valuable insights and perspectives to the Alliance. Together, we aim to strengthen the global REIT ecosystem, broaden investor participation, and promote REITs as a trusted and transparent asset class worldwide.”

Founded in 2023, The Indian REITs Association, is a non-profit trade organisation formed under the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), committed to advancing the growth and development of the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector in India.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust are the founding members of the IRA.