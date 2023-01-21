Home / Real Estate / India's UltraTech Cement quarterly profit falls 38%

India's UltraTech Cement quarterly profit falls 38%

real estate
Published on Jan 21, 2023 03:24 PM IST

Competition is rising in India's cement industry, with manufacturers increasing capacity to stave off the sector's newest entrant, the Adani Group.

Shares in UltraTech closed marginally lower at 7,177.15 rupees on Friday. The stock fell nearly 8% last year. (Representative image)
Shares in UltraTech closed marginally lower at 7,177.15 rupees on Friday. The stock fell nearly 8% last year. (Representative image)
Reuters |

India's top cement maker, UltraTech Cement, reported a 38% decrease in quarterly profit on Saturday, dented by a surge in expenses.

Profit for the three months through December fell to 10.62 billion rupees ($131.2 million) from 17.10 billion rupees the same period a year earlier, UltraTech said in an exchange filing.

Expenses surged to 141.23 billion rupees from 114.22 billion rupees.

Competition is rising in India's cement industry, with manufacturers increasing capacity to stave off the sector's newest entrant, the Adani Group.

Costs of petcoke and coal stabilised in the quarter from their highs and will moderate this quarter and beyond, setting cement producers up for a better 2023 after a lacklustre 2022, analysts say.

Rising government spending, a recovery in the rural economy on a pickup in farm incomes and pre-sales of housing real estate should also help the industry recover.

Shares in UltraTech closed marginally lower at 7,177.15 rupees on Friday. The stock fell nearly 8% last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
real estate news profit profit margin + 1 more
real estate news profit profit margin
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out