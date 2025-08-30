Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Int'l study to begin soon to find solutions for buildings' height curbs near airports : Naidu

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 30, 2025 03:16 pm IST

Int'l study to begin soon to find solutions for buildings' height curbs near airports : Naidu

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday said an international study will commence soon to look at solutions to address issues related to height restrictions for buildings near upcoming airports.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday said an international study will commence soon to look at solutions to address issues related to height restrictions for buildings near upcoming airports.. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
Besides, the government is looking at ways to expand aero and non-aero services in and around airports.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and the number of operational airports in the country increased by 88 to 162 in the last 11 years.

Also Read: Housing plots near airports see 84–118% appreciation in four years, outshine apartments: Report

Speaking at a real estate body's conference, Naidu highlighted the importance of developing real estate around upcoming airports.

The government aims to have 50 new airports in the next 5 years, Naidu said and added that the country has the potential to have over 350 airports.

He was speaking at the 17th National Convention of realtors' Naredco with the theme 'India Builds: Reimagining Growth through Real Estate and Infrastructure' in the national capital.

News / Real Estate / Int'l study to begin soon to find solutions for buildings' height curbs near airports : Naidu
