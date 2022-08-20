Jammu: Smart satellite residential township for 50,000 populace gets nod

The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) on Thursday decided to go ahead with its proposal to develop an Integrated Smart Satellite Township for a population of about 50,000, in Jammu.

In its bid to expand the city and cater to the rising housing demand, the JDA will develop this township along ring road at Bhalwal. The decision was finalised at a meeting of board of directors of the development body. The meeting was chaired by Dheeraj Gupta, principal secretary, housing and urban development department (HUDD).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Centre notifies norms for development of affordable rental housing in Delhi

Other than providing a shelter to a large population of people, the township would also open up employment opportunities for residents within its limits. According to reports, the proposed township would be completely self-sufficient state-of-the-art satellite town with all modern infrastructure and amenities.

This would also be the first time in the last three decades that the development authority of Jammu is taken up a housing project of such a large scale. In a meeting earlier this month, the Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board (JKHB) also approved setting up of residential colonies at Chatterhama in Srinagar on 353 kanals, Bakura on 214 kanals, and at Kathua on 80 kanals of land. These colonies will have a mix of individual housing plots as well as apartments, as reported as Greater Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The board also approved the development of a 100-feet tall tribute wall in the Maharaja Hari Singh Ji park, Jammu. To commemorate the contribution of freedom fighters, the wall will be the first of its kind to display QR code scanners along with the names of freedom fighters telling their stories of valor and courage, a report in Times of India.

(Inputs from AIR news)